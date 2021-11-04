Where Is Magic Eraser in Pixel 6? Here's What to Do If You Can't Find New Google Tool

After the release of Google Pixel 6, several users are enjoying all the features that the device brings--especially the Magic Eraser. However, reports also stated that some cannot find the feature on their phone.

Luckily, it's not a big problem without a solution.

Google Pixel Phone Overview

Since the announcement of the Pixel 6 lineup in Google's Pixel Fall Launch last October 19, the Google phone caught the interest of several consumers, especially with its improved specs and features as compared to its predecessors. In the said Pixel Fall event, the tech giant unveiled two Google phone variants: Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

For background information, Pixel 6 is the base version of the lineup, while the Pixel 6 Pro is considered as a top-tier edition between the two.

In addition to this, Cnet reported that both variants have the new Google Tensor chip. Through the said upgraded chip, the Pixel phone has up to 48 hours of battery life, highly accurate voice transcription, as well as an improved real-time language translation. Most importantly, the upgraded chip can also provide high-end camera features, including the ability to unblur the face of a person from a captured photo.

With regards to the features that the phone offers, the latest Google phone variants offer several exciting features, including the Magic Eraser that can erase unwanted objects on a photo like photobombers.

Where Is Magic Eraser in Pixel 6?

Screenrant has shared a step-by-step process to use the Magic Eraser feature on the Pixel 6 phone.

Users must head to the camera app, then take a photo. Once a photo was taken, users must proceed to the gallery icon located on the bottom-right corner of the camera app. In the photo gallery, users must tap on the "Edit" button. From the "Edit" button, users must scroll down to the "Tools" option placed on the bottom menu, then locate the "Magic Eraser" option. Once the "Magic Eraser" option appears, users must tap the icon to proceed with editing.

However, it is worth noting that there is a possibility that some users may not find the new feature on the stated location.

While both Pixel 6 phones were pre-installed with Android 12, this does not mean that all features will be instantly available on the new device. For this reason, users should check if the said features are already in the device, or if it needs some update to the latest version.

In the case of Magic Eraser, users must confirm that the Photos app is up to date and operating. In relation to this, Pixel phone owners need to head to Google Play Store and get any remaining updates to the Photos app.

If the feature still does not appear on the editing tools, after updating the Photos and Camera app, users should clear the cache for both apps. To do so, head to the Pixel 6 phone "Settings" menu located in the "App" section, then tap Clear cache.

