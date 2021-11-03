Netflix Games on Android: Do You Need New Subscription? What Are the Games and How to Play?

Streaming giant Netflix announced that subscribers can now play games on the app, and it will be available for free!

Unfortunately, only Android device users can enjoy this feature for now.

Netflix Games Overview

In a blog on Tuesday, Netflix vice president of game development Mike Verdu confirmed that the streaming platform will extend their offered entertainment services by adding games to the app.

Surprisingly, he shared that Netflix owners can start playing the same day.

With this expansion, account holders will be able to play five games including "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up."

"Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We're in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we're excited to take you on this journey with us," Verdu furthered on the blog post.

For those who do not know, Verdu is a former Senior Vice President of EA mobile. He was hired by Netflix last July, per GSM Arena. He has worked on various games, including the role-playing game "Sims," "Plants vs. Zombies," Zynga games, "Farmville" and "Star Wars."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg stated that Netflix allegedly planned to release the gaming service outside the app as it will likely want to avoid Apple's Arcade and Google Stadia. Obviously, the recent official announcement debunked those talks and the gaming service will still be on the app.

This only means that Netflix owners will not be downloading any additional app on their phones.

Read Also: 2021 MacBook Pro Shows Insane Power in Viral TikTok Video; Opens 89 Apps at Once!

Everything Users Must Know Before Playing Netflix Games

1. Free Games for All Netflix Members

For those who already have a Netflix subscription, it will serve as an all-access pass, which means there are no additional fees and in-app purchases. Aside from this, ads will also not prompt on the screen.

2. Only Android Users Can Play Netflix Games, For Now

Unfortunately, Netflix clarified that the mobile games will be available for Android devices for now.

On an Android phone, members will discover a dedicated games row and page. In the stated rows, Netflix subscribers will be able to download any game they wish to play.

While on an Android tablet, members will also have a dedicated row from the categories drop-down menu, which can be used to download and play any games.

3. Players Around the World Can Also Play Netflix Games

Since Netflix Games supports many languages, it will detect the preferred language set on the Netflix subscribers' profile. Meanwhile, if the selected language is not yet available, the game will be automatically set to English.

4. Users Can Play Using the Same Account in Multiple Devices

Netflix also added that members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices. However, if the account has reached the device limit, Netflix will notify members, and allow them to remove the device that is not in use to free up a slot.

5. It Will Not Be Available on Kid's Profile

This only means that Netflix Games on Android can only be played by adults.

6. No Internet Connection, No Problem

While some of the mobile games may require an internet connection to play, it is worth noting that there are also other Netflix games available to play offline.

7. Netflix Offers Different Levels for Every Kind of Player

As mentioned, there are five games that Netflix subscribers may choose to play, and the streaming giant furthered that these games have different levels for beginners and gamers.

Related Article: Netflix Ventures Into the World of Gaming: To Launch 5 Games for Android Users