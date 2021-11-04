'Elder Scrolls Online' Deadlands DLC: Price, Console Release Date, Story and 4 Things You Need to Know Before Starting

The highly anticipated "Elder Scrolls Online: Deadland" DLC is finally out! However, before playing the conclusion to "Gates of Oblivion," there are some important reminders players should keep in mind.

Following "Flames of Ambition," "Blackwood" and "Waking Flame" is the exciting "Deadlands" downloadable content (DLC). "Deadlands" features a fight against Mehrunes Dagon, the Prince of Destruction, on his own home turf. "Deadlands" is an extremely large DLC, which brings additional contents like maps, weapons and patch updates.

The new content was officially released on Monday, but exclusively for the PC platform. It is slated for a later release for consoles. The DLC should be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 16.

How to Download 'ESO: Deadlands'

According to the "Elder Scrolls Online" website, there are two ways to get the "Deadlands" DLC. First is the ESO Plus, a subscription service that cost $139.99 per year. Members have the benefit of "Full access to all DLC game packs," without extra cost.

Second is to purchase "Deadlands" via in-game currency called crowns. "Deadlands" cost 2,000 crowns. For reference, 3,000 crowns cost $24.99. Notably, ESO Plus is a lot more expensive because of its freebie offers.

4 Things You Need to Know Before Playing 'Deadlands'

"Deadlands" offers a lot of exciting challenges and rewards. With so many things to do, Gamerant listed four reminders for ESO gamers.

4. A Continuation for Blackwood

"Blackwood" gamers might have noticed that some of its quests got cut short. "Deadlands," which is markedly shorter than "Blackwood," should feature additional content that could tie the two narratives together.

In Leyawiin, Eveli was the main questgiver. However, for "Deadlands," players will get familiar with Lyranth the Dremora. She will be the main contact for Fargrave and Deadlands area. She also has most of the main questline missions.

3. The Deadlands Area

Similar to the other "Gates of Oblivion" installments, the "Deadlands" is also a namesake for the newest area to explore. Its city shows similarities to Clockwork City or Markarth DLC. It features content like Delves, a public dungeon, world bosses, a new questline side quests and lore.

Another exciting addition with "Deadlands" is the city of Fargrave. It has four distinct locations: the city where most quests are given, the Bazaar for guild traders, the crafting area, and the Shambles.

2. New Armory System and Set Items

"Deadlands" introduces the highly anticipated Armory system update. Players should now be able to save and load multiple builds for one character. The system will store alternative builds for Attributes, Skill Points, Champion Points, Gears and other similar character stats.

The latest DLC also features nine new sets items to acquire. There will be three Mythic items that must be Scryed, three craftable and three hidden in the Deadlands.

1. Finale Unlocked: The Gates of Oblivion Story End

After completing the six new main questlines, players should finally access Mehrunes Dagon. Keep in mind that his storyline and lore will be hidden throughout the side quests.

The "Gates of Oblivion" released so much exciting content, which gamers have played close to a year now. However, its storyline finally comes to an end in "Deadlands," which means players can look forward to new content and independent narrative arcs in the future.

