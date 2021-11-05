iPhone With USB-C Port Selling for $100,000 on eBay: Here's How Can You Make One

Can iPhones use USB-C ports? A robotics student recently tested this theory and created the first-ever iPhone X supporting USB-C connectivity. The smartphone has been put up on eBay auction and has reached a bid worth $100,100.

To the disappointment of many fans, the iPhone 13 series still has no USB-C connectivity. This decision robbed Apple fans the chance to improve smartphone data transfer and charger options. However, it also pushed others to get creative with their ideas.

Ken Pillonel, an engineering student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, shared a video about reverse engineering the iPhone technology on Tuesday. What he achieved was nothing short of amazing.

How to Make iPhone With USB-C Port

Pillonel opened his discoveries to the general public, so interested fans could try to copy what he did. However, be warned, the whole process is extremely difficult and requires a certain level of technical expertise. Pillonel also needed special equipments like 3D printers during the experiment.

Pillonel uploaded a 13-minute video about "how the world's first USB-C iPhone was born." He explained reverse-engineering the Apple C94 connector to support a female USB-C port. He also ended up drilling the bottom hole of the smartphone to fit the Type-C connector.



For anybody interested, Pillonell open-sourced the mod techniques via Github. Here is the link.

The resulting creation is an iPhone X that could charge and transfer data over USB-C! However, Pillonel cautioned that the device is strictly a prototype and shouldn't be used for daily purposes.

Regardless, Pillonel's radical project proved that Apple could support USB-C port if they chose to do so.

iPhone X With USB-C Available on eBay

After he completed the project, Pillonel decided to auction the one-of-a-kind device on eBay. According to PCMag, Pillonel plans to use the funds to buy other specialized equipment for future projects.

The iPhone X with a USB-C port was listed on eBay last month. Its starting price was $1.00, and its first offer was $3,500. Surprisingly, the bid quickly skyrocketed. It passed the $50,000 price point offers within the next few hours.

At the time of writing, its highest bid officially reached $100,100. The listing also recorded 173 bids, 44 bidders, and two retractions for the duration. Notably, there are still six days and nine hours of bid time left.

Due to the exciting nature of the product, some still expect the price to get higher. This should be an exciting week for interested buyers.

iPhone Security Issue: Sideloading

On a separate topic, Apple users are being warned about ongoing iPhone issues. One of these problems is the so-called sideloading. This refers to the method of installing new apps outside Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

A recent security warning talked about rampant Trojan, Spyware, and malware hidden in these unofficial apps. Full details for this malicious program are available in this article.

