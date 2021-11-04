Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $15000 Payment Rumors Not True, But LA Approves $1000 Monthly Checks

Recent internet rumors claimed that a fourth stimulus check worth $15,000 is getting approved. This, unfortunately, proved to be false. However, there are still several programs that eligible Americans can enter to get financial support.

For one, citizens of Los Angeles can benefit from the new basic income program called BIG:LEAP. This credits money on a regular basis to approved applicants.

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

A false claim that takes advantage of people's hopes was recently spotted online. LALATE, a YouTube channel with over 400,000 subscribers, spread a news about a fourth stimulus check on their Thursday report.

At the time of writing, nothing official has been announced about a fourth stimulus check. Although the White House neither approved nor denied the proposal, experts believe a new stimulus check seems highly unlikely at this point. One reason the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which took up $579 billion of the national funding. Notably, none of the money was used for stimulus checks.

Another reason might be the ongoing child tax credit payments. This program credits $1,800 for each child under age six and $1,500 for each child ages six to 17. The budget is spread to monthly checks, which started last July. With these two active programs, the government might not have the budget for a fourth stimulus check.

Note, however, that local government agencies might implement their own state-wide stimulus checks. A similar program was launched in the city of Los Angeles.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: LA Approves $1000 Monthly Checks

According to Spectrum News, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently opened a guaranteed basic income program called BIG:LEAP. This will provide $1000 monthly checks to approximately 3,203 LA households for a year. Garcetti said, "we're taking a big leap forward in our generational fight to end poverty."

The BIG:LEAP program budgeted $38 million in its program, which is expected to help 10,000 to 20,000 Angelenos. Interested parties are recommended to submit their applications on this website. Note that applications will only be accepted from October 29 to November 7. Late applications are automatically rejected.

Also, note that there are eligibility requirements for the program. These are:

A resident in the City of Los Angeles

At least 18 years of age or older

Have at least one dependent (age younger than 18 or student no older than 24) or is currently pregnant

Income falls below Federal Poverty Level

Experienced economic or medical hardship related to COVID-19

Applications submitted will be analyzed by the government, and the program will be awarded to those who best benefit from it. This is not a first come, first serve basis, so as long as an application gets submitted, all applicants have an equal chance of getting chosen.

Lastly, keep in mind that the program targets to help 12 percent of the residents in Council District 9. Council District 8, which includes Crenshaw, Jefferson Park, Leimert Park, West Adams and other communities in South LA will receive 10 percent, per Spectrum News.

