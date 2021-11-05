Apple AirPods 3 Tricks and Tips: Check Remaining iPhone Battery, Read Messages, and More

Apple's AirPods 3 have set the bar for what genuine wireless earbuds should be. They developed features, such as quick pairing and the ability to pause music when an earbud is taken out of the ear.

The Apple AirPods portfolio has grown in popularity, with the second-generation AirPods, high-end AirPods Pro, over-ear premium AirPods Max, and brand-new third-generation AirPods 3 earphones now available.

Depending on which model of AirPods you have, they all have a number of functions in common, including the ability to do more than just stream music into your ears.

Users Can Monitor Battery through Apple iPhone Devices

The first Apple hack is when it comes to checking the battery state of your AirPods 3 and charging case. Uers have a few options for this.

Users can either open the charging case next to their iPhone, which will cause your phone to show a battery status popup. This technique also works on the iPad and iPod Touch.

Alternatively, users can also add the battery widget to Notification Center's Today panel.

Keep in mind that the Battery widget will only show AirPods if they are in use.

AirPods are always on the lookout for the phrase "Hey, Siri!"

Secondly, the "Hey Siri" wake command is recognized by the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

If users have the AirPods in their ears and your iPhone in another room, users may say "Hey, Siri" to control volume or music playback, send a message, or any of the other Siri commands, as reported by Pocket-Lint.

The wakeup phrase will operate with the AirPods and an Apple Watch as long as your watch has a data connection.

The volume of whatever you're listening to will drop once you say "Hey, Siri," signaling Siri is listening and ready to take your instruction.

Allow Siri to read your most recent texts to you

Third, without the need to do anything, Siri can read your incoming messages to you immediately through your AirPods. After that, you can respond to the message with a simple voice command.

It's a lot of fun. You don't need to do anything to enable this feature, but if you want to disable it, head to Settings > Siri & Search > Announce Messages.

AirPods can be used as a hearing aid

Lastly, Live Listen is a feature on your iPhone that effectively converts your AirPods into on-demand hearing aids.

You'll need to perform some setup first, but once you've done that, you can put your phone on a table closer to the person you're speaking with and it will transfer audio to your AirPods, according to CNET.

Go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls on your iPhone and tap the green "+" sign next to Hearing.

When you're ready to use the feature, plug in your AirPods and open Control Center on your iPhone, then tap the Hearing icon, then Live Listen.

Repeat those final steps in Control Center to turn off the feature.

