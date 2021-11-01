Insane iPhone 14 Design Concept Proposes Sliding Screen [VIDEO]

Several rumors have been circulating online regarding the specs and design of the iPhone 14. However, a recent concept design proposes a major upgrade for the device since Apple introduced the iPhone to the market.

The new design concept suggests a sliding screen, and it looks surprisingly cool.

iPhone 14 Design Concept Shows Sliding Screen

In a YouTube video posted by Concepts iPhone, the proposal showed a collapsible sliding screen for iPhone 14. In the second screen, it shows that it could be a space for the keyboard of the Apple device, which is perfect for iPhone users who spends a lot of time typing.

Creative Bloq stated that the dual-screened iPhone looks different than the current iPhone 13, and Apple should take note of the proposed design. The sliding screen concept may not be surprising for some since the mobile phone models in 2006 introduced this idea first.

Even though this is an old feature, it is worth noting that this could be the first time that the tech giant could produce an iPhone with a sliding screen if they acknowledge the proposed iPhone 14 design concept.

The iPhone 14 sliding screen idea is not based on a hinge and the second screen shows that it is smaller than the main screen. Despite the fact that the second screen is smaller, it would still give enough space for the apps needed without taking up any of the main display --which is perfect for productivity purposes, per Creative Bloq.

Keep in mind that Apple is not involved in this sliding screen concept, and it remains just a proposal as of writing.

Read Also: 'Call of Duty Vanguard' PC Requirements Confirmed; How to Preload Game

iPhone 14 Specs, Rumors and Leaks

In a previous report, rumors said that the iPhone 14 design would look like an iPhone 4 crossed with iPhone 12. Several reports also claimed that the said Apple device will be notch-less and will have a punch-hole selfie camera instead.

Aside from the notch-less front, notable leaker John Prosser claimed months ago that the iPhone 14 will remove its rear camera bump to give the new Apple device a seamless look, per Tom's Guide. Meanwhile, Prosser added that one of the iPhone 14 variants will feature a hole-punch cutout in the front-facing camera. However, there is no clarification if this alteration will be on Pro models or the standard versions, per BGR.

Moreover, Creative Bloq stated that Apple may remove the mini version of the iPhone 14 since the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini had disappointing sales. With regards to the tech specs, it is also rumored to have an improved A16 Bionic chip that beats the performance of the current iPhone variant.

In terms of the storage capacity, reports also claimed that iPhone 14 will offer 2TB, which is higher than what the iPhone 13 offers. This storage expansion is expected to handle larger storage for high-quality photos.

Even though the iPhone 14 is rumored to have the best specs and design, the Cupertino-based tech company has not officially announced any details regarding the new iPhone.

Related Article: Face ID Not Working With Mask? Here's Another Way to Unlock Your iPhone