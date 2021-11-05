$1000 Fourth Stimulus Checks: How to Check Eligibility, 2 Steps to Apply Online

While waiting for the approval of a fourth stimulus check, Americans should also consider applying for other financial aid programs. Just recently, Los Angeles launched their BIG:LEAP, a guaranteed basic income program. This will provide $1,000 monthly checks to selected applicants.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced last Wednesday, "we're taking a big leap forward in our generational fight to end poverty... (we're) trusting people who live in poverty to find their own routes out is a much cheaper way in the long term than keeping a nation full of poor people," per SpectrumNews1.

To emphasize, the BIG:LEAP plans to provide consistent payments to eligible families for a year. The program hopes that the money could open up new opportunities on top of the immediate financial relief.

$1000 Fourth Stimulus Checks: The BIG:LEAP

Before applying to the program, SpectrumNews1 listed four important reminders about BIG:LEAP.

4. The BIG:LEAP will be the largest guaranteed basic income pilot program in Los Angeles history. The program budgets approximately $38 million, which will be distributed to eligible recipients.

3. The program will provide $1,000 monthly checks to 3,203 households in LA. This should be around 10,00 to 12,000 Angelenos, depending on the family size and their list of dependents.

2. The University of Southern California and the University of Pennsylvania will research the program's effectiveness. Researchers will look into its impacts on mental health, food security, housing security, employment, homelessness, parenting and the family dynamics of the recipients.

1. Lastly, applications for the BIG:LEAP is open between October 29 to November 7. Any interested families should submit the necessary requirements immediately!

How to Check BIG:LEAP Eligibility

Like most financial aid programs, BIG:LEAP has a list of eligibility requirements. Only applicants who qualify will be acknowledged in the program.

Applicants must be residents in the city of Los Angeles.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Applicants must have at least one dependent (a child younger than 18 or a student younger than 24). Pregnant applicants qualify in this category.

Applicants' income level must fall below Federal Poverty Level.

Applicants must have experienced economic and/or medical hardship related to the pandemic.

How to Get $1000 Fourth Stimulus Checks -- BIG:LEAP Application

Interested applicants who qualified on all the previously mentioned requirements are urged to apply for the program. Recipients will be randomly selected from the list of applicants.

To apply for the program, head to their official webpage.

First, applicants must complete the eligibility verification process. Applicants who do not qualify will have their progress blocked automatically.

Second, applicants must complete the UPenn Survey. They can do this by clicking the blue button on the bottom of the webpage saying "Click Here to Apply."

Keep in mind the application process ends on Sunday. Although officials did not elaborate, it is safe to assume that late applicants will no longer be accepted. Don't waste time and try applying for BIG:LEAP right now.



