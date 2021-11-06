Lego Titanic Price, Release Date: Here's Your Last Chace to Pre-Order Epic 9,090-Piece Set!

The Lego Titanic 10294 is about to take over as one of the biggest set ever, and Lego enthusiasts can pre-order the 9,090-piece set before it sells out on the market.

Lego Titanic 10294 Set: Everything You Need to Know

According to Comic Book, the size of the Lego Titanic is 4-feet in length with more than 9,000 pieces of blocks.

As everyone knows, though, Lego is not new to massive-building-block creations, per Popular Mechanics. Its Colosseum set used to hold the record for the largest Lego set ever, but Titanic just edges it out by 54 pieces. However, it ranks below the 31203 World Map with 11,695 pieces--but the said map is part of the Art collection and has been created with push pin-like bits rather than traditional blocks.

In terms of the features of Lego Titanic, Lego builders will have an option to separate the Lego Titanic 10294 set into three sections for interior views. Aside from this, users will also be able to construct the bridge of the ship, promenade deck, grand staircase, passenger cabins, dining room, smoking lounge, reading lounge, swimming pool, boiler room and more. In addition to the surprise, they can also turn the propellers and watch the piston engines turn.

Moreover, the Lego Titanic model also includes 300 portholes, the iconic bridge, lifeboats, benches, a cargo crane and more.

Popular Mechanics also stated that even the capabilities and patience of Lego experts would be tested with the said Lego Titanic 10294 model.

For those who are not familiar with the Titanic, it was one of the largest and most famous ships at the time of its voyage in 1912. Britannica added that its actual name is Royal Mail Ship (RMS) Titanic, which is a British luxury passenger liner that sank on its inaugural trip from Southampton, England to New York City on April 15, 1912.

Before the ship sank, the largest ship in the 1900s hit an iceberg which resulted in the death of around 1,500 passengers as well as crew members, per History.

In addition to this, it acquired a new wave of publicity after the production of its film in 1997.

Lego Titanic Price and Release Date

The Lego Titanic 10294 set will be offered for a price of $629.99 in a limited quantity starting at 9 p.m. Pacific Time on November 7, and 12 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8 on the official website of Lego.

For those people who have missed to order at the stated time, block-builders must not worry since they can still purchase the Lego Titanic set on eBay. Unfortunately, Comic Book expects that the largest Lego set will be available on Amazon next year.

Keep in mind that block-builders need to have a designated place to build the Lego Titanic as well as a place to store the finished Lego set.

