Lego Batmobile Is Awesome! 1360 Pieces, Key Parts, and Pre-Order

In celebration of the upcoming 2022 "Batman" movie, Lego Technic teased a new 17-inch Batmobile kit! The Lego Batmobile has 1360 pieces, with extra features like glow-light bricks and flame-like accessories.

Lego fans and Marvel watchers can get their Batmobile kit early this year on pre-order for $99.99 . This is definitely one Lego kit you don't want to miss!

Lego Batmobile 2021: Technic Kit

Batman and his Batmobile is a classic duo for the franchise. Regardless of the movie or comic, every iteration of Batman will always have his Batmobile.

Fans are constantly on the lookout for this iconic vehicle for many different reasons. First, the vehicle features an amazing and sleek design. Second, it includes a lot of unique accessories, like flaming engines. Lastly, the Batmobile is a near-immortal dream car.

To the excitement of most fans, the Batmobile's unique reputation was upheld in the latest Lego kit!

Like most Technic kits, the 2021 Lego Batmobile is all about details and design. According to Slash Gear, it will have steerable front wheels and differential gears on its rear wheels. It also has hinged doors and hood. The best detail is its blue spinning flame coming out of the engines.

As previously mentioned, Lego Batmobile is huge. The completed model is approximately four inches tall, 17 inches long, and six inches wide. The model is rated for ages 10 and up, possibly because of its complex 1000-plus piece design.

Lego Batmobile: Is it a Camaro?

According to Car and Driver, Lego released a more elaborate set in 2019 based on the 1989 Batmobile. That set had 3306 pieces and cost $249.99.

When compared to its previous version, the Lego Batmobile 2021 is definitely a steal deal. It is not as detailed as its previous iteration, but it still features all the basic functionality of a Technic Kit.

It is also worth noting that the new Batmobile shows resemblance to the Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Challenger in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

How to Pre-Order Lego Batmobile 2021

Pre-Order for the Lego Batmobile 2021 is now available on the Lego online store. To pre-order it, simply head to their online store and do the following steps:

Click on "Add to Bag"

Click on "Check my Bag"

Double-check your purchase details

If you have one, input your "Promo Code"

Complete "Shipping" details

Enter "ZIP code" to estimate tax and delivery price

Click on "Checkout Securely"

Consumers could also opt for "Express Checkout" with PayPal, which will automatically provide your shipping information address

Keep in mind that consumers would be limited to two purchases per checkout. Consumers who pre-order the Batmobile today will have their kits shipped out on November 1.

If you love both Lego and Batman, then this is your chance to snag one of the coolest kits in the market!



