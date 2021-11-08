Clubhouse App Android, iOS: How to Use 'Replay,' Best Features of New Tool

The Clubhouse app has introduced a new feature, called Replay, which allows Android and iOS users to listen to those missed episodes of the broadcast.

Aside from this, people hosting the room can share the broadcast anywhere else outside of the Clubhouse app.

Clubhouse App: What Every User Must Know

According to Mashable, Clubhouse is an audio-based social media software. The company that created the app stated that it is a new sort of social product focused on allowing people to chat, share tales, develop ideas, strengthen friendships and meet interesting new people around the world.

Moreover, Clubhouse app users can listen to talks, interviews and discussions between intriguing people on a variety of topics, per The Guardian. The said app has a similarity with listening to a podcast. However, the difference between the two is that the Clubhouse app is live and with exclusivity.

The said clubhouse exclusivity means that only invited users can join the room, and people cannot just download the app and sign up for an account on the App Store or Android store.

Once joined, people can choose from a variety of themes such as technology, books, business and health. The app will recommend joiners to follow or join more conversation rooms and persons based on the information they have provided in their interests.

Apart from the podcast similarity, the chat room also functions the same with a conference call, in which some participants are speaking and most of the Clubhouse app users are just listening. Additionally, the chat room will be stopped after the conference call.

Several prominent people also use the app such as Oprah Winfrey, Drake, Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

In terms of availability, the audio-streaming platform is available on both Android and iOS users.

How to Use the Replay Feature of Clubhouse App in Android and iOS

As mentioned, the Clubhouse app's room will be automatically closed once a conference call is done. However, Tech Crunch stated that the audio-based app has a new feature for both Android and iOS users.

The said new tool, called Replay, allows creators to record an audio room and let anyone who missed being on the live broadcast to listen to it later.

The Replay feature was first announced towards the end of September, per Tech Crunch.

This feature allows the video to be downloadable. Anyone hosting a room can share the broadcast as a podcast, a YouTube clip, an Instagram story, a TikTok video, or anywhere else outside the Clubhouse app.

Moreover, Clubhouse app Android users, as well as iOS listeners, will be able to skip to the next speaker, listen to it at 1.5 or 2x speed, pause the recording, and produce 30-second segments.

On the other hand, after the live room ends, Clubhouse creators can check the people listening to the Replay of a broadcast.

Users can enable the feature by toggling the "Replay" button before the start of the session.

the best of live ✨ but later!



Replays are here and they're so much more than just a recording. Creators can download audio, and when you listen on Clubhouse, you'll see all the dynamics of the stage, PTRs, *and* hop from speaker to speaker.



live now on iOS & Android 💖 pic.twitter.com/zDtenNy60c — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 8, 2021

Beginning next week, the Clubhouse Replay feature will appear in the existing discovery options. In addition, the company is also developing a total room count function that will provide hosts with more helpful information on how many individuals listened to a certain room in total.

