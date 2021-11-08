Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petitions Gain Steam, $500 Payments in Chicago Approved

Cumulative counts on the fourth stimulus check online petitions have finally reached 4 million signatures. Many Americans anticipate the response of the White House and Congress on this development.

On top of the stimulus money, Chicago promised to give away $500 monthly payments to 5,000 low-income households.

Several studies proved that stimulus checks are effective means against economic poverty. This is because the money is spent on basic necessities like food, medicine, and rental bills. It improved recipients' well-being by decreasing their anxiety and depression. It also reduced unemployment rates by providing immediate financial relief.

This makes a fourth stimulus critical for many Americans.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: 4 Million Signatures

Since the federal government gave no indications about a fourth stimulus check, some Americans took the initiative to start an online petition for it.

The most popular online petition was launched by the Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin, and the said campaign has already amassed 2,953,018 signatures out of its 3 million goal at the time of writing. Bonin proposes $2,000 recurring checks for the duration of the pandemic, emphasizing the need for reliable and recurring payments to help Americans in the midst of the crisis.

Aside from Bonin's petition, Yahoo! Finance sources said several other petitions also reached 1 million signatures collectively. This makes a total of 4 million Americans asking for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. Unfortunately, White House and Congress have yet to acknowledge these petitions.

The Basic Income Program: Chicago $500 Monthly Payments

Aside from online petitions, some government agencies authorized basic income pilots in their respective cities. Just recently, the Chicago city council finally approved one of the largest basic income programs in US history. The city will give out $500 monthly payments, effective for one year, to 5,000 low-income households eligible for the program.

According to Insider, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said "growing up, I knew what it felt like to live check to check. When you're in need, every bit of income helps." This pilot aims to relieve eligible families from their financial burdens during this pandemic.

For reference, hundreds of thousands of Chicago residents lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Approximately 18 percent of the resident population ended up falling below the federal poverty line. Keep in mind, however, that there are eligibility requirements for the program. According to WTTW, these are:

Chicago resident who is enrolled City Colleges or has a dependent: (a) who is enrolled in Chicago Public Schools or City Colleges or (b) who is not yet the minimum age to attend Chicago Public Schools;

Negatively impacted by the COVID-19, especially on financial issues.

Must have income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, less than $35,000 per year.

Not employed of or elected officials of the City of Chicago or the State of Illinois.

Residents who qualify for on these eligibility requirements are recommended to immediately apply.



