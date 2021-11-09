'Battlefield 2042' Early Access Date: How to Get 10-Hour Trial Before Official Launch?

After its revelation last June, "Battlefield 2042" is almost here. Fortunately, players can have a 10-hour game trial before its official launch.

'Battlefield 2042' Early Access Date, Price

According to PC Gamer, the "Battlefield 2042" early access will commence on Friday, November 12 at 12 a.m. Pacific Time and 3 a.m. Eastern time. This only means that players who have bought the gold and ultimate editions can play the game on the stated date. Meanwhile, players who have the standard version of the game can start playing on its official launch on November 19.

However, if players are not sure about the start date and time of the game based on their time zones, they should check this link.

In terms of the "Battlefield 2042" pricing, the gold edition costs $90, while the ultimate edition set is worth $110. Both are available to buy on Steam, Origin and the Epic Games Store.

The gold edition includes a cross-gen bundle, seven-day early access, year one pass and pre-order pack. On the other hand, players who bought the ultimate edition will also have the bundles included in the gold edition, the only difference is that the midnight ultimate bundle, official digital artbook, and the exclusive digital soundtrack will be added to their bundle.

For those curious to know what things are included in the pre-order pack, Hitc stated that it has the battle-hardened legendary skin (Irish), Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, Mr. Chompy epic weapon charm, as well as the landfall player card background and old guard tag.

Read Also: Mobile Banking Malware Threats See Massive Surge: 4 Common Attacks to Steal Your Data, Ways to Avoid

How to Get the 'Battlefield 2042' 10-hour trial?

PC Games furthered that those players who have the non-Pro version of an EA Play subscription can play "Battlefield 2042" for 10 hours starting at midnight PST on November 12.

However, if they wish to keep playing after the 10-hour trial period, players must subscribe to EA Play Pro or purchase the game separately.

Moreover, players who have the EA Play membership should be able to download the game starting on November 10th on both PC and PlayStation, which allows them to set up the 10-hour trial two days ahead of the official launch date, per Hitc.

How to Play 'Battle 2042' Using EA Play or Xbox Game Pass?

According to Charlie Intel, players who have an EA Play account can purchase the game separately or acquire it through an Xbox Game Pass subscription, and players who haven't already signed up for the Game Pass will only pay $1 on their first month. However, players must keep in mind that only the 10-hour game trial will be included in the Game Pass membership and not the whole game.

EA Play

Players must go to EA Play's website. In the top right corner of the website, players must click the red "Join Now" button. Once the join now button was clicked, players must select a platform. The selected membership will only apply to one platform. Once a platform was chosen, players should select the payment method, whether to pay monthly or annually. The EA Play subscription costs $4.99 per month and $29.99 per year. Lastly, new EA Play subscribers should follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the purchase.

Xbox Game Pass

Players must head to the Xbox Game Pass website to get started. On the top right corner, click the "Join Now" button. Once clicked, the player must choose their preferred plan whether Ultimate, Console or PC.

Related Article: 'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta Release Date: File Size, Eligibility, How to Download and Install the Game