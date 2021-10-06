'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta Release Date: File Size, Eligibility, How to Download and Install the Game

Excited for the "Battlefield 2042" release? DICE is giving players a chance to test out their latest game for free on open beta!

The long-running franchise "Battlefield" officially announced its open beta program for its newest installation, the "Battlefield 2042." Open beta would be accessible to all players. However, playtime might vary depending on certain factors.

"Battlefield 2042" open beta has four phases: pre-load, early access, open access and closing.

Pre-Load: How to Download 'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta

"Battlefield 2042" pre-load phase begins on Tuesday. During this phase, can could download the game for free. To download "Battlefield 2042," head over to the official website and click on "Download Now."

EA listed minimum PC requirements as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

"Battlefield 2042" beta game size is estimated to be at:

PS4 - 20.731 GB

PS5 - 16.506 GB

Xbox One - 9.34 GB

Xbox Series X|S - 17.23 GB

PC - 17.7 GB

Read Also: PS5 Restock Tracker: UK Restock Release Date, Deposit Requirements and MORE

'Battlefield 2042' Release Date: Open Beta Early Access, Open Access and Closing

The second phase will be "Battlefield 2024" Early Access. This means players who pre-ordered "Battlefield 2042" or subscribed to EA Play can start playing on October 6 at 7 AM UTC. Inverse reminded players that those who are Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also qualify for EA Play and would automatically be eligible for early access.

After Early Access, the highly anticipated "Battlefield 2024" open access period will start. The beta will be accessible to any player who downloaded "Battlefield 2024." Open access will only run between October 8 to 9 at 7 AM UTC, so players should make the most out of their weekends.

"Battlefield 2042" would automatically close on October 10 at 7 AM UTC. Remember that the game is still in its beta phase, so servers could close for maintenance checks. Typically, game servers save beta users' accounts, so players can resume progress on the same profile during the official game release. However, DICE did not mention this feature, so it's better to take this idea with a grain of salt.

Exciting Game Modes Available in 'Battlefield 2042'

According to Inverse, "Battlefield 2042" will feature three game modes: All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone. The game will also have 13 amazing maps.

Unfortunately, "Battlefield 2042" only has one game mode: All-Out Warfare and its sub-category Conquest. Players will be given multiple spaces to control across the map.

Out of the 13 maps teased, only the Orbital map will be available in beta. This is a medium-sized map on Kourou, French Guiana, which features a rocket attempting to launch in-game.

Remember that "Battlefield 2042" is only available for a limited time, so download it immediately!

Related Article: Xbox Series X Leak Reveals Upcoming Seagate 512 GB Extension Card: When Will It Be Released?