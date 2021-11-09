iPhone 13 Screen Repair-Face ID Trap Fixed? How to Fix the Issue

Several third-party and independent repair shops said that iPhone 13 screen replacement is impossible because it disables the Face ID function. Fortunately, Apple is fixing this issue. A new software update is on the way that could help iPhone 13 smartphones recognize a new screen.

As many fans will know, one of the most common phone repairs is screen replacement. This happens when users accidentally drop their smartphones and break the screen. Before iPhone 13, technicians could complete this fix in under 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, the usual repair does not apply to the latest iPhone. Whenever an iPhone 13's screen gets replaced, it will retain most of its "normal" function. Users can still swipe and scroll as they normally would. The issue applies with the Face ID function, which will prompt multiple error notifications.

Smartphone technicians, both DIY and professional, complained that iPhone 13 screen repair is a highly sophisticated and expensive process.

iPhone 13 Screen Repair-Face ID Trap

According to iFixit, the iPhone 13 screen is paired to the body with a small microcontroller chip, a condition they call "serialization." When a screen, together with the microcontroller, is replaced, the iPhone 13 will have a hard time syncing to the new hardware. This creates the errors "Unable to verify" and "Unable to active Face ID on this iPhone."

Some experts found a workaround, but it is both challenging and expensive. Technicians have to physically remove the microchip from the first screen and install it on the new screen.

YouTuber iCorrect posted a seven-minute video about the iPhone 13 screen replacement process. During the video, the expert explained the difference of the iPhone 13 chips, screens and microcontrollers. The whole repair was a delicate process.



Keep in mind that heating, desoldering and resoldering require a lot of special equipment. One of the first tools they will need is a microscope! Unfortunately, it's also easy to damage the microcontroller. One wrong move can destroy both iPhone screens during the replacement.

At this point, iFixit said technicians are left with only three options. First, they could buy the expensive equipment and retrain their fixers for microsoldering. Second is to join Apple's authorized repair network. Third is to find a new line of work.

Apple Software for iPhone 13 Screen Replacement

Fortunately, according to The Verge, there is now a fourth option. Apple reportedly created a software update to help iPhone 13 recognize a screen replacement even without the microcontroller. This means Face ID should work again for these repaired smartphones.

It was revealed that Apple-authorized repair shops use a software tool for their screen replacements. This same system might be made available on the incoming iPhone 13 software update.

It is worth noting that for software update 15.0, the change has not yet been applied. Apple didn't specify on the timeline, so indie fixers might have to wait a little longer for the actual update.

