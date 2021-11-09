'Squid Game' Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date, Potential Storyline, Cast and MORE

Is there a "Squid Game" season 2? Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said yes! Different internet sources also pointed out a few clues for the season 2 release date.

For reference, "Squid Game" is a South Korean drama and horror series depicting 456 players in a deadly fight to win $38 million. The series used iconic playground games like Red Light, Green Light, and Tug-of-War for the bloody battle royale. The unexpected mix between horror and childhood memories definitely made an impression among many fans.

Up to date, "Squid Game" is recognized as the biggest-ever Netflix show, worth $900 million in value, per Marie Claire. This also means that many of its fans anticipate a second season.

'Squid Game' Season 2

At an event in Los Angeles, the "Squid Game" director, creator, and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke with Associated Press about the second season. He said that "there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season."

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

The director shared he is currently planning and the story is still in his head. However, the verbal confirmation is an assurance for many "Squid Game" fans.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date

Data miners from Marie Claire also spotted a few clues for "Squid Game" Season 2. They pointed out that Netflix did not submit the show for the Limited Series Emmy award and listed it as Drama Series instead. The move suggests that "Squid Game" is a potential ongoing series.

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce the show's official renewal. If the announcement does come, keep in mind that production could take up to two years. With that said, the "Squid Game" Season 2 release date might fall sometime 2023 at the earliest.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Spoilers

Aside from the internet clues, the "Squid Game" series also hinted a possible sequel based on its storyline.

In the last episode, Seong Gi-hun (acted by Lee Jung-jae) saw the Salesman (Gong Yoo) recruiting another player for another deadly game. Instead of heading out to America, Gi-hun decided to stay in Korea to shut down the game.

Note, however, that the ending is not a guarantee for the Season 2 storyline. According to Marie Claire, the story might feature other characters who made it out alive, like the Front Man (Lee Byun-hyn).

The director mentioned in his interview with The Times that he might explore the issue of police officers in Korea. "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea... there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

Unfortunately, fans have to wait a little longer for more details on "Squid Games" season 2 and its release date.



