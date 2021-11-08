'LoL' Arcane: Netflix Series Premieres, Is It Worth Streaming? Game Content Has 'New Interactive Experience'

Gamers have been wondering for years whether Riot Games, the creators of "League of Legends," would launch an animated series.

It seems to be unavoidable.

Previously, the studio made beautiful animated videos to promote everything from new characters to esports competitions. And, with a growing emphasis on expanding "LoL's" storyline, which is difficult to achieve inside the limits of a team-based strategy game, a show seemed like a natural fit.

It's now a reality with "Arcane," a nine-episode series.

Furthermore, the best part is that it's not only a lot of fun, but it also doesn't require any prior knowledge of League.

'League of Legends Arcane's' New Interactive Experience

The massive Arcane-themed celebratory bash in "League of Legends" is in full swing, and developer Riot Games has announced the next phase of the in-game event.

The second phase, dubbed Progress Days after a holiday in the recently released Netflix program, includes a slew of new material to several of the Runeterra universe's key titles, including a "new interactive experience" for the flagship MOBA game.

Progress Day In 'League of Legends'

Progress Days is based on the "Arcane" show's annual celebration of all things technological, which Piltover residents observe as a holiday.

This latest part of the ongoing tie-in for "League of Legends" heralds the introduction of the Council Archives, which Riot describes as "a new interactive experience where you may learn more of Arcane's story", as stated in PC Games.

Furthermore, after winning one or playing three games this week, users will be able to begin unlocking champion Jayce's Arcane skin.

They'll be available after December 9, just like the rest of the new Arcane-themed skins.

'League of Legends' in Netflix

Spin-offs of video games to movies or series usually entail a negative connotation of being cursed because of numerous bad adaptations.

However, Netflix's "League of Legends Arcane" is clearly different.

Given that the "League of Legends" universe is a kaleidoscope of distinct fantasy and sci-fi settings, where classic "League" champions might be sneaky ninjas one second and global pop idols the next, "Arcane" could surprise you as much as it surprised other "LoL" fans.

That's not precisely the kind of setting for a riveting political drama about two cities on the verge of war. As well as the "League's" larger-than-life champions don't seem like the ideal environment for emotional character growth.

However, along with its stunning, hand-painted style, this is part of what makes "Arcane" so enchanting. It surpasses all expectations.

According to The Verge, perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of the show is how it is being presented.

The Netflix series is not the typical show wherein the audience can binge-watch the entire season. It is also not released per episode.

"League of Legends Arcane" employs a hybrid format.

The nine episodes are separated into chapters and delivered in three-episode bundles over a three-week period, wich may remind the audience of Netflix's experimental "Fear Street" horror trilogy.

Everything just works well for the first chapter because the three episodes each have their own obvious narrative, while episode four picks up some time later, though fans have only seen the first three episodes.

For the fans, "Arcane" is a great show to see a different side of the popular Riot title.

