Elon Musk AI Warning: Death of Jobs, Best Degree, Artifical Intelligence Robot

With the rise of Artificial Intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted that human jobs will be pointless.

Despite this prediction, the richest man in the world has introduced a humanoid robot based on the Tesla chip.

Elon Musk AI Warning: Death of Jobs

According to CNBC, the billionaire stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most significant technological advancements, which may end many occupations.

In the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, the world's richest man pointed out that with the rise of AI, human jobs will be pointless. Musk added that people who can build AI software will be least affected by this job revolution, per CNBC.

In relation to this, the SpaceX founder advised young people to pursue engineering degree for them not to be affected once AI has taken over the world.

Elon Musk's AI warning came as the global workforce struggles with the impact of technology, in which World Economic Forum reported that 75 million jobs are expected to be lost by 2022.

For those who have not read the World Economic Forum's report that reads "The Future of Jobs 2018," it stated that global labor markets are set to experience major transformation as technological innovations increasingly shift the frontier between work tasks performed by humans and those performed by robots and algorithms.

If handled well, these transformations could create a new generation of excellent work, decent jobs, and enhanced quality of life for everybody. However, if mishandled, it threatens growing skills gaps, increasing inequality and wider division.

On the other hand, Musk believes businesses that focus on human interaction will prosper despite a fast-evolving jobs landscape. With that being stated, the Tesla CEO expounded that people, mostly consumers, enjoy interacting with other people and it is also a great strategy that involves either people or engineering.

Elon Musk Creates Tesla Robot Despite AI Warning

On Tesla's inaugural AI day last August, Elon Musk announced that Tesla will construct a humanoid robot named Tesla Bot, per CNBC.

With regards to the said announcement, Tesla Bot showed Musk's showmanship,. The businessman revealed that the electric car company is working on interesting goods that will be released in the future years.

Tesla Bot is built on the same CPUs and sensors used in Tesla's self-driving features. It stands five feet and eight inches tall and features a screen in the head for helpful information. Additionally, it will also have an autopilot camera mounted in the bot's head.

Moreover, Tesla Bot will have a carrying capacity of 45 pounds, a lifting capacity of 150 pounds, and a weight of 125 pounds.

Most importantly, Tesla's CEO clarified that it will more likely serve as an assistant instead of doing human jobs. Aside from this, the humanoid robot will also empower backers including employees, customers and investors.

"It's intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world of humans, and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks," Musk said at the conference.

Elon Musk Net Worth

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the SpaceX founder is the world's richest person with an estimated $288 billion net worth as of writing. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos holds second place with an estimated net worth of $206 billion.

