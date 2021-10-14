AI Takeover Finally Happening? Research Reveals Why People Hate Talking to People in Customer Service

In every place people went, it is observed that most companies use both human intelligence and AI to provide the best customer service. Since the pandemic began, customer service representatives have doubled their hard work to respond to the consumer's queries over the phone. Despite the efforts, a recent survey showed that several consumers have experienced poor service in the last six months.

The study also stated that the majority of consumers choose to talk with a conversational machine rather than a real person.

Human Intelligence Vs. Artificial Intelligence

For a background information, Replicant has surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and above who have communicated with customer service representatives for the past six months. This survey aims to identify the consumer's willingness to replace humans with AI as well as to know how it will affect the brands. The result aims to help both consumers and companies understand what needs to be improved and how to meet each demand.

The study reported that 91 percent of consumers experienced poor customer service for the past six months. In addition, one to three consumers stated that the pandemic has worsened the assistance, which means that the service is not improving. Meanwhile, eight percent of consumers said that their holding time was shorter before the pandemic.

It appears that 44 percent of consumers are being annoyed or irritated when a call lasted between 5 to 15 minutes of waiting time. When it comes to affected generations, its shows that Gen X is the most concerned with a 55 percent result. Aside from the holding time issue that concerns the consumers, there are other reasons for poor customer service, this includes needing to re-explain issues several times and being transferred between agents.

On the other hand, almost 80 percent of consumers stated that they rather speak with a machine to avoid waiting time. Nearly half of the consumers said that they are more comfortable with AI-based customer service when starting or stopping a service, scheduling an appointment and making reservations.

The study furthered the advantages of an AI automated customer service.

Time is precious: 74 percent of consumers are willing to pay $15.72 on average just to avoid poor customer service.

Consumer's loyal is at risk: Since the study showed the reasons for poor customer service, brands must consider AI to meet consumers needs fast.

3 Companies that use AI for Customer Service

For those who wonder about companies that use AI for Customer Service, Readspeaker.ai has shared three that do so in order to meet consumer needs.

3. Bol.Com

This Dutch e-commerce superstore has introduced voice commerce and AI-powered customer service. They answer questions from the consumers, updates buyers on their orders, and share daily deals through its branded text-to-speech voice.

2. 1-800-Flowers

This is an online floral dealer who has an AI concierge that takes consumer's orders through their website and mobile app. Aside from this, it also has a chatbot named Gifts When You Need, which takes order in an intuitive way as compared to the traditional way.

1. Yapi Kredi

Yapi Kredi works though a conversational interactive voice response system. This is a Turkish private bank that operates a contact center with more than 1,000 agents. For detailed information, it operates without a menu button. The consumer will just describe what they need, and the system will automatically translate it.

