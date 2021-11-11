iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Is Worth $9000 Because It Has Real T-Rex Tooth!

Caviar, an international brand for designer smartphones cases and handcraft accessories, recently launched three new models for iPhone 13 Pro. One of these designs features a genuine 80 million-year-old T-Rex tooth!

Many Apple fans are probably familiar with weird, whacky and tacky iPhone cases. However, this new Caviar collection is on whole another level. Caviar calls their latest iPhone case collection "Tera," playing with the word meaning "miracle" and "monster." The concept led to three "unique and frightening models."

Keep in mind the designs are exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The company does not sell cases for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini variants for the Tera collection.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Case: Tyrannophone

The most interesting case out of the bunch is the Tyrannophone. It has a design inspired by the monstrous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a predatory dinosaur that lived in the early days of Earth.

Tyrannophone's design features a 3D image of the dinosaur on its back. However, the details are extremely sophisticated.

On the top of the case is a gold-plated jewelry alloy (Double Golde Electroplating 24K, 7mk). Its overall sculpture is made of titanium with a black PVD coating. The yellow Tyrannosaurus eye is made out of real amber. Lastly, one of its teeth contains a fragment of a real Tyrannosaurus tooth. The fragment is fossilized on the central tooth.

Since T-Rex teeth are probably low in supply, only seven Tyrannophone units are on sale. The unit costs $8,610 for iPhone 13 Pro and $9,150 for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Fans who are interested in this Caviar limited edition case can purchase it on this website.

iPhone 13 Case: Monsterphone and Teradiamond

Unlike the Tyrannophone, built to intimidate, Monsterphone features a mysterious and scary design. Its product description says "a bloody trail of giant claws" on the titanium body of the iPhone. This variant costs $7,760 for iPhone 13 Pro and $8,300 for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Fans who prefer luxurious designs should definitely check out the third smartphone case. Caviar called it Teradiamond, implying a monstrous amount of data, information and real diamonds! Caviar emphasized that since iPhone 13 has the largest memory capacity in Apple's history, the number of gems should also be abundant.

Teradiamond's body is hardened aviation titanium with black PVD coating. It features an 18K gold engraving. Its back pattern is embedded with 1,028 diamonds (Diameter 1.3mm for Pro and 1.5mm for Max) and 128 rubies (Diameter 1.3mm for Pro, 1.5 for Max). Since this is a unique case, only 18 copies are on sale.

Admittedly, the number of gems engraved on this case caused the price to skyrocket. The case for the iPhone 13 Pro cost $49,240 and $iPhone 13 Pro Max cost $59,700.

At the time of writing, all three variants are still available in the online shop. These are extremely expensive iPhone cases that feature very unique disigns, so Apple fans should definitely check them out!

