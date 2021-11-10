iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro Cameras Compared in Massive Photo Experiment: Pros, Cons and Shocking Results!

Since the release of the latest Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 lineups, several comparisons have circulated on the internet, especially their camera functionality. In relation to this, a YouTube video made an in-depth camera observation between the Pro versions of the phones and provided a surprising result.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro Details

According to Tom's Guide, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an extremely difficult opponent to beat. Not only is it a capable camera phone, but it also has a bright and attractive display as well as excellent battery life. Despite a stagnant appearance, the new iPhone is unquestionably the phone to beat. To even come close, Google will have to deal with a lot of things to cope-up with the Apple device.

In terms of the specifications of these two flagship phones, the screen display of Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.71-inch OLED screen while the iPhone 13 Pro Max contains a 6.7-inch OLED. Meanwhile, both device offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the other hand, each phone has a different chipset, in which Pixel 6 Pro features a Tensor chip while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an A15 Bionic chip. The storage capacity of both devices are 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. However, the Apple device provides up to 1TB storage capacity, which beats the Google phone.

With regards to the battery size, Pixel 6 Pro has 5,000 mAh defeating the iPhone 13 Pro Max that only offers 4,352 mAh. Despite the fact that the Apple device offers a lower battery size, GSM Arena stated that the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts up to 121 hours while Pixel 6 Pro only lasts 84 hours.

Aside from the stated specs, it is worth noting that the battle of the best camera between iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro is one of the most debatable comparisons since its release. In relation to this, Tom's Guide previously reported that the Apple device holds the best camera title. In contrast to this, several reports also stated that the Google phone is catching up against the iOS device in terms of its camera feature.

iPhone 13 Pro Camera vs. Pixel 6 Pro Camera: Which Is the best?

For those curious to know about the camera details that each phone offers, iPhone 13 Pro camera offers 12MP for its main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, Pixel 6 Pro has 50MP for its main camera, 12MP for the ultrawide angle, and 48MP for the telephoto with 4x optical zoom.

With regards to the front camera, the Google device contains 11MP while the Apple device has 12MP.

In relation to this, The Verge posted a YouTube video explaining the in-depth difference between both devices.

According to The Verge, they captured 1,000 photos on each device and asked people, through poll votes, to choose which device won. Moreover, more than 1,200 people participated in the survey.

In the YouTube video posted, Pixel 6 Pro defeated iPhone 13 Pro for the night shot since the contrast provided more defined details of the photo. While for the Koi fish photography, the Apple device presented the color of the fish decently.

People chose the captured photo of Pixel 6 Pro for the Brooklyn bridge since it gave a cooler tone as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

On the other hand, both phones garnered 50 percent of the votes for the main camera photography. Surprisingly, Pixel 6 Pro has defeated iPhone 13 pro in terms of the telephoto lens while the Apple device is good at capturing ultrawide photos.

Furthermore, iPhone 13 Pro produces a less contrast video while the Pixel 6 Pro delivers high contrast and colorful video.

