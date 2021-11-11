Scared Why Your iPhone Won't Turn On? 5 Steps to Solve the Issue

Whether the iPhone turns on but gets stuck during start-up, iPhone has a frozen screen, or the iPhone won't respond when you touch it, users should learn the quick ways on how to resolve them.

Black Screen or Frozen Display

Follow these steps to undo the black screen or frozen display in iPhones, as recommended by Apple support.

In Apple's iPhone 8 and later devices, including the 2nd generation of iPhone SE, here are things users should do:

The volume up button should be pressed and rapidly released. The volume down button should be pressed and swiftly released. Hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears. Follow these procedures to examine the user's hardware and charge the phone if it won't switch on. It's possible that users will need to charge for up to an hour. Contact Apple Support if the iPhone still won't turn on.

Meanwhile, an Apple's iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus may need the following instructions:

Hold down the side button and the volume down button until the Apple logo appears. Follow these procedures to examine the user's hardware and charge the phone if it won't switch on. It's possible that users will need to charge for up to an hour. Contact Apple Support if the iPhone still won't turn on.

In Apple's iPhone 6s and older models, including the 1st generation of iPhone SE, here are the instructions:

Pressing and holding the Home button, as well as the side or top buttons, until the Apple logo appears. Follow these procedures to examine the user's hardware and charge the phone if it won't switch on. It's possible that users will need to charge for up to an hour. Contact Apple Support if the iPhone still won't turn on.

iPhone turns on but freezes during the startup

If your iPhone won't turn on, try these methods if you see the Apple logo or a red or blue screen during the startup of the device:

Connect the user's iPhone to a computer using a USB cable. Open the Finder on a Mac running macOS Catalina. Open iTunes on a Mac running macOS Mojave or earlier, or on a PC. Determine which version of macOS the user's Mac is running. On your computer, select the iPhone device.

-Press and swiftly release the volume up button on the user's iPhone 8 or later, including the iPhone SE 2nd generation. The volume down button should be pressed and swiftly released. Then hold down the side button for a few seconds.

-Press and hold the side button and the volume down button at the same time on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

-Press and hold the Home button, the side button, or the top button at the same time on your iPhone 6s or earlier, including the 1st generation of iPhone SE.

Hold the buttons down until the recovery mode screen appears. When the option to restore or update appears, select Update. The software for the user's device will be downloaded to your computer. The user's iPhone will exit recovery mode if it takes more than 15 minutes. Steps 2-4 should be repeated.

