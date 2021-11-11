No PS5 This Holiday Season? Console Hunters Are in for a Tough Christmas, Here's Why

This holiday season, finding a PlayStation 5 may be much more challenging.

Due to chip shortages, Sony is lowering its PS5 production targets by 1 million units.

PS5 Christmas stocks

If gaming enthusiasts thought about getting a PlayStation 5 was difficult, it's about to get even tougher.

Supply and logistical restrictions have influenced a variety of businesses around the world, including video games, and Sony's PS5 production forecast for this fiscal year has been lowered due to component shortages and logistical difficulties.

Sony had previously stated that it hoped to produce more than 16 million PS5 systems by the end of the fiscal year in March 2022 in order to meet its 14.8 million sales objective.

Unfortunately, the gaming giant has reportedly reduced its production goal to 15 million units, making it more difficult to meet the sales objective in theory, as reported by Bloomberg.

Restock For PlayStation 5 Through Invite-Only

Sony officially reported in October that players may sign up for a series of invite-only PS5 restock happenings this November. Although registration does not guarantee a console, it is worthwhile because it simply takes a few seconds to register.

The company has been holding invite-only PS5 restocks throughout 2021, and getting one hasn't been a particularly difficult task.

The PlayStation 5 maker is expected to send out more invitations than it will have consoles for sale.

Back then, it used to be that you had to sign up for a newsletter and hope you were chosen at random. Nonetheless, given how little effort is required, registering for the possibility to acquire an invitation is a no-brainer.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Console for the Holidays? Sony Direct Opens New Registration for a Chance to Snab One; Here's How to Register

PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Shortage

Nintendo is presently in a similar scenario, as the firm has revised its Switch production projections for the remainder of the fiscal year due to a lack of semiconductors and other electrical components.

By the end of March, the anticipated 25.5 million units had been reduced to 24 million.

As reported by Game Spot, PS5 has sold 13.4 million units globally thus far, with a total of 3.3 million units were shipped between July and September.

Unfortunately, due to the continuous component shortage, the growth was lower than planned.

Besides the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are also experiencing restocking issues at major stores, such as Amazon, GameStop, and other merchants.

However, if players are still on the fence about getting a PS5 for the holidays, it is suggested to keep an eye on GameSpot's replenishment site.

PS5 Christmas Stocks Will Be Available At Verizon

The PS5 stocks will be restocked for the holidays at Verizon.

Verizon has announced that it currently has several PS5 units, which will be available on its main website and at other pilot stores, according to the company.

According to Verizon, Verizon's version of PS5 restocking, like that of other shops and online merchants, does not provide a 100% guarantee.

To be able to purchase a PlayStation 5, according to a Verizon spokeswoman, users must have an existing post-paid Verizon cellphone account to purchase a PS5 console online, which is subject to availability and existing inventory.

Various companies are currently attempting to allow their customers to purchase their own PS5 units.

Related Article: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Power and Hardware Differences, Specs and Which Console Should You Buy