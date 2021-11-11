Instagram Reels Play Bonus Program: How to Earn Up to $10000 on IG

Instagram is giving away up to $10,000 through its short video platform Instagram Reels. The said program is under the Reels Play Bonus. However, there are rules and eligibility that interested users should follow.

Instagram Reels Play Bonus: Everything You Should Know

According to Tech Crunch, the monthly Instagram Reels Play bonus program is getting a boost. However, content creators are confused about what factors define how much more of a bonus they are qualified for from Instagram, and the company seems aloof in addressing the issues of the creators.

The Meta-owned, previously Facebook, social media giant has clarified that the program is still in its early stages and currently experimental. On the other hand, the lack of transparency can be troubling for those creators who depend on the site for a job.

Previously, Instagram has resolved an issue after the bonus program appeared to have a problem that caused eligible authors to be notified that they were unqualified for the payout.

For background information with regards to the payout, a creator, who has about 52,000 Instagram followers, was offered up to $1,000 for reels in less than a month while other creators were being offered different deals, per Tech Crunch. In addition, other people claimed that they were offered $800 if all their Reels accumulated 1.7 million views in a month.

On a positive note, the platform has increased its Instagram bonus this month, which allows the creators to earn up to $8,500 for 9.28 million views. The said increase is a higher payout-per-view rate as compared to TikTok's payout for the account that has about 32,000 followers. In addition, there is a higher chance to have 10 times more money through Instagram Reels.

How to Earn Up to $10,000 on Instagram

While creators can earn more through Instagram Reels, the platform has rules and eligibility that interested users need to follow to be part of the Instagram Reels Play bonus program. However, creators must keep in mind that the said program is slowly rolling out and it may not be available to some people yet.

First and foremost, interested users must follow the program rules listed in the Instagram Creator Incentive Terms as well as the program rules for bonuses on Instagram.

Instagram Reels Play Bonus: Rules and Eligibility

Once the creators met the stated rules, they will be able to earn money directly from the platform under the Reels Play Bonus program.

To give further details about the said bonus program, here's how it works:

Once the Instagram Reels Play Bonus has become available in the account of the creator, they only have 30 days to enable bonuses on Instagram. After the stated days, creators will have to start the process from the beginning.

Meanwhile, once they have enabled the bonuses on Instagram, creators will have 30 days to earn the bonus.

During that time, they have the option to choose as many reels as they like to be counted towards the bonus profits.

Additionally, the performance of the chosen reels will determine how much money creators will make. Unfortunately, reels that are deleted permanently may not receive credits for the plays they received.

The progress page, which can be found in Bonuses Settings, will show creators how far they have come toward earning a Reels Play Bonus and it could take up to 24 hours to update the progress or earnings.

On the other hand, participants can choose one of the following reels to count towards their Reels Play Bonus.

Before sharing the reel, participants must head to the "Bonuses" page and select Reels Play Bonus. However, they have up to 24 hours to go back and change their mind if ever they forgot to do so. On the last day of the month, there is an exemption to the 24-hour rule. Since they pay out winnings monthly, participants must apply a reel to the Reels Play Bonus payout in the same month that it is created, with a month-end deadline of 12 a.m. PT (regardless of the time zone).

