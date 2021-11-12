TikTok Video: Viral TikToker Creates Epic Replica of Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000 Flying Broom!

A TikTok video is going viral online, and for magical reasons. A TikToker recreated Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000 flying broom--an exact replica of the iconic item that every Potterhead will want.

And the best part? He intends to sell it online.

TikTok Video: TikToker Recreates Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000

TikTok user @moshobbies posted a video where he revealed how he recreated Harry Potter's flying broom. In the video posted, he demonstrated the process of creating the Nimbus 2000.

The first thing that he did was he drew the broom on a big wood. Right after drawing the broom on the wood, he carved the broom out. After carving, he molded the wood to make it somehow circular then set it aside for later. For the lower part of the broom, he gathered all the materials needed in one place. After gathering the materials, he stitched the broom to make it into a single piece. After stitching, he made two holes in the wood and attach the stitched materials to the wood. Since everything was in place, he trimmed the broom to make it look like the Nimbus 2000. Lastly, he put the name Nimbus 2000 at the end of the wood.

As of writing, the TikTok video has accumulated more than 4 million views, more than 780,000 likes and almost 8,700 comments. His account has more than 200,000 followers with over 2 million video likes.

Moshobbies' video contents are composed of several crafted materials from different movies, and he intends to sell some of the materials shown in his account.

Overwhelmed by the support of his TikTok followers, Moshobbies posted a follow-up TikTok video to announce that he will be selling the Happy Potter Nimbus 2000 on his Etsy account. However, he clarified that he is still thinking about how much it will be sold and when. Aside from this, he also teased his followers that several crafts will be posted on the selling account.

Read Also: SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Success! Watch Dragon Spacecraft Dock, Astronauts Enter ISS

What Is Nimbus 2000?

According to the Harry Potter fandom, the Nimbus 2000 broomstick was part of the Nimbus Racing Broom Company's successful range of racing brooms. It was the fastest broomstick in production at the time of its release in 1991. The Nimbus 2000 comfortably surpassed its competition on the Quidditch pitch until the Nimbus 2001 superseded it as the top broomstick.

When Harry Potter joined the Gryffindor Quidditch team as the new Seeker, he received one from Minerva McGonagall. Happy Potter kept it for two years until the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff Quidditch match in November 1993. When dementors came on the pitch, Harry fell from the broom and collided with the Whomping Willow. When Harry inquired about his broomstick, Ron dug up the broken remains in the Hospital Wing, the broom then reduced to splinters.

Related Article: Can You Unlock iPhone With Just Your Voice? Viral TikTok Video Shows Steps to Use Voice Control!