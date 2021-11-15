iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode Shows True Power of Apple Cameras: Here's How to Use It

The iPhone 13 camera is one of the most powerful mobile cameras out there, and Apple made sure that its software perfectly complements its hardware.

There are a ton of camera features that everyone can enjoy in the new Apple device, but perhaps nothing beats the iPhone 13 cinematic mode.

What Is Cinematic Mode?

The iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode uses Dolby Vision HDR and a method called rack focus to effortlessly transfer the emphasis from one subject to another while shooting a video, per Macrumors. In addition, it produces a depth of field by maintaining the focus on the object in an image and blurring the background.

If users subsequently adjust the camera to center on a new subject or a new subject enters the scene, the said mode automatically switches the focal point to the new subject and blurs out the backdrop.

Most importantly, Apple has made the effect fully customizable through the post-shoot editing mode that allows users to change focal points after the video has been taken.

How to Use iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 camera can shoot videos with a shallow depth of field and provide stunning focus transitions for a cinematic effect through its Cinematic Mode.

The Cupertino-based technology company clarified that Apple users must make sure to have the latest version of the iOS as well as have an iPhone that supports Cinematic Mode. For instance, the said versions that supports it include the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 13 and 13 minis.

Here's how to use the cinematic mode:

iPhone users must head to the "Camera" app then swipe to the camera mode menu and look for Cinematic Mode.

Once the Cinematic Mode was highlighted, tap the arrow shown in the landscape mode to view the adjustment options. The said adjustment button includes depth control, telephoto, exposure, and flash.

To adjust the depth of field, iPhone users should tap the "Depth control" button, located at the top right corner of the screen beside the flip camera button, then slide to the desired focus. For the telephoto option, Apple users must tap the "1x" button near the record button on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. However, users must also tap the "1x" button if they wish to switch back to wide. Meanwhile, users must tap the exposure button located between the telephoto and record buttons then drag the slider to make adjust the video to brighter or darker. Lastly, iPhone users must tap the flash icon then choose from Auto, On, or Off.

After adjusting to the desired settings, Apple users should tap the "Record" button to start recording

While recording, users should tap an object once in the viewfinder to adjust the focus. Meanwhile, iPhone owners must double-tap a subject to activate automatic focus tracking. Additionally, they could also use their finger to press and hold the screen to lock the focus at a certain distance from the camera.

Lastly, iPhone users must tap the "Record" button again to stop recording.

To give much clarity, Tech Crunch reported that Cinematic Mode makes full use of the A15 Bionic and Neural Engine, which is especially important considering that they intended to encode it in Dolby Vision HDR as well.

