COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot: Eligibility, Requirements, How to Check Vaccine Availability Near You

Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infection cases, three states expanded their eligibility requirements for vaccine shots. California, Colorado and New Mexico now authorizes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for anyone aged 18 and older.

There is also an online tool for checking the nearest vaccination facility available in the area.

Last week, Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their approval on its booster shot for anyone 18 years old and above. Not waiting for the confirmation, the three states gave their approval, which is effective immediately in their respective areas.

According to Cnet, these three states made their decision because of two important issues. First, they are suffering high levels of transmission due to the delta variant which appeared last summer. Second is the waning effectiveness of the previous vaccine shots.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility and Requirements

As previously mentioned, the ongoing vaccine shots in California, Colorado and New Mexico finally include anyone aged 18 and older. Aside from them, residents who got their Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago or received the second Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago should also get their new shots in this ongoing wave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasized a few age groups that should get their vaccine booster shots as soon as possible:

Individuals age 65 and older.

Individuals age 50 through 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Individuals age 18 to 49 with underlying conditions. They may receive their shot after they assess their risk of infection.

Individuals age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk because of their job.

CDC also said that residents who qualify for the booster shot could get any of the three available options: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson--regardless of the brand of their previous vaccine. CDC has yet to elaborate on its new mix-and-match plan for vaccine shots.

Related Article: Jeff Bezos Space Prediction: Blue Origin Founder Sees Humans Being Born in Space, Earth Becoming Tourist Attraction

How to Check the Nearest Available COVID-19 Vaccine Center

Similar to the previous shots, the new booster shot will be administered for free. These booster shots will be available on over 40,000 local pharmacies, ideally less than five miles from most settlements in the country.

For a more accurate address, the government released the Vaccines.gov online tracker. To use this website, follow the steps provided:

Click on "Find COVID-19 Vaccines."

Provide the required information on the 5-digit zip code, search radius, and vaccine options. Note that the vaccines available are also categorized based on age.

After selecting all the filters, click on "Search for COVID-19 Vaccines."

The search result should list out all the available vaccination facilities within the search radius.

Click on the search result to reveal more details about the vaccination center, like its contact number, directions and appointment availability.

Residents who will be getting their vaccines are recommended to contact these clinics first and to book their appointment to make the whole process a lot easier.



Related Article: Last Chance to Sign Up for Child Tax Credit Payments; Get $1800 Lump Sum in December