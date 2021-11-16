Concerned Your iPhone Touch Screen Is Not Working? Ultimate Trick Can Help You Save It

A viral TikTok video showed a useful trick for Apple users to do if the iPhone touch screen is not working

In relation to this, there are other ways to identify its cause and prevent it from occurring.

iPhone Touch Screen Not Working? Ultimate Trick!

According to Apple, iPhone users can navigate and interact on their device through the voice control feature, in which they can tap, swipe, type and more to use their iPhone without touching the screen.

In addition to this, the Cupertino-based company clarified that the iPhone must have at least iOS 13 or later to use the feature. Moreover, a file download is required before users can utilize voice control.

Moreover, the device should be connected to Wi-Fi to activate the feature for the first time. On a positive note, once the download was completed, users can use this feature offline.

With that said, the well-known Tiktok user @frankmcshan, who posts several tips and tricks videos on his account, shared a detailed step-by-step sample to use the voice control feature when the iPhone touch screen is not working.

Apple users must say "Hey Siri, turn on voice control" directly on their device. Once the voice control was toggled on, command Siri to "Go home" in order to proceed on the home screen. On the home screen, command Siri to "Tap Safari" if users want to search on the web browser. In Safari, users should say "Show grid" to pop up the numbers on the screen. When the numbers popped up, users should choose a number to be tapped. For instance, McShan chose number two, in which he stated "Tap 2" directly on Siri. After stating the command, users must state what they want to search.

As of writing, the TikTok video has accumulated more than 300,000 views and about 45,000 likes.

On the other hand, the tech giant furthered that Apple users can also customize several settings under voice control including the language, commands, vocabulary, show confirmation, play sound, show hints, overlay and attention settings.

Possible Causes If iPhone Touch Screen Stops Working

For those curious to know why their iPhone touch screen stopped working, Tech Addict shared several probable causes that Apple users should know about.

The iPhone was submerged in water or any liquids.

The iPhone screen has accumulated dirt, grease and other foreign elements.

The Apple device runs several apps at the same time causing memory issues.

The touch screen was physically damaged.

The touch screen connectors are dry soldered.

Lastly, the primary or secondary touch screen control is malfunctioning.

Aside from the useful trick, Tech Addict also shared two ways for Apple users to try if their iPhone stopped responding without any apparent reasons.

Restart the iPhone: iOS device users should hold the power button until the red slider bar appeared. Once it appears, users should slide it to right. After that, wait for about one minute to open the device. Reset the iPhone: To do so, users should head to "Settings," then proceed to "General" option. In the General option, tap "Reset" then choose "Reset all settings."

