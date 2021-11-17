iPhone 13 Trade in Deals Verizon: How Can You Get New Apple Flagship for Free?

For those Apple users who are planning to upgrade to the latest flagship iPhone, Verizon is currently giving iPhone 13 trade in deals wherein users can get the new device for free. However, this exciting offer only lasts for a limited time.

In addition to this, the Cupertino-based technology company also has other trade in deals.

iPhone 13 Trade in Deals in Verizon: Flagship Phone for Free

According to Tom's Guide, customers can save from $800 up to $1,000 on every device from iPhone 13 to the Galaxy S21 when they trade in their current phone and sign up for the new unlimited data plan with Verizon.

With regards to the original iPhone 13 price, it costs $699 while the 13 mini costs $799. Meanwhile, the 13 Pro is worth $999 and the 13 Pro Max is priced at $1,099.

In addition, Verizon is giving new customers a $1,000 gift card in case they must pay for any cancellation fee with their current wireless carrier. However, this offer is only valid till Wednesday, November 17.

After that point, people can expect additional Black Friday phone deals from Verizon, but the offered discount anywhere from $1,800 to $2,000 back on a phone purchase is hard to ignore.

On a positive note, the trade in deals of Horizon applies to the best phone available in the market. This only means that those people who want to purchase the recently released iPhone 13 can get up to $800 discount with an unlimited plan with Verizon.

For those who are not familiar with the Verizon trade in, customers must trade in qualified equipment which is in the good functional and cosmetic condition in order to obtain a discount on a new device, per Verizon. Once the customer has successfully traded, the discount will be credited on their monthly billing statement.

In case interested customers are worried about the said device, Tom's Guide furthered that Verizon also accepts broken phones as part of their trade in deals.

On the other hand, existing Verizon customers are not completely excluded from this offer. In fact, trading in their current phone can save them up to $440 on a new flagship device with an unlimited plan.

Read Also: Netflix Rankings Today: 'Squid Game' Watched for Over 1.6 Billion Hours

What Is Apple Trade In?

For those who are looking for other options, the Cupertino-based company also has its trade in deals. According to its website, its trade in and recycling program is beneficial for both the device owner as well as the environment.

In relation to this, if the trade in gadget qualifies for the credit, Apple users can use it to have a discount to buy a new one. However, if the device is not eligible to trade in, iPhone users can choose to recycle it for free. To check the eligibility, Apple owners must head to this link.

List of Estimated iPhone Trade In Value

iPhone 12 Pro Max - up to $700

iPhone 12 Pro - up to $600

iPhone 12 - up to $450

iPhone 12 Mini - up to $350

iPhone SE (2nd Generation) - up to $160

iPhone 11 Pro Max - up to $540

iPhone 11 Pro - up to $400

iPhone 11 - up to $300

Keep in mind that this iPhone 13 trade in estimated value is subject to change without prior notice.

Related Article: iPad Signal Helps in Rescue of Plane Crash Survivors: Full Details of Rescue Efforts