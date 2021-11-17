BotenaGo Malware Posts Major Threat to Routers, IoT Devices: How to Prevent Potential Attack

Internet users should be warned. Cybersecurity researchers are on high alert over the mysterious BotenaGo malware. This malware takes advantage of 30 different security vulnerabilities when attacking a target. Researchers said BotenaGo also has the potential to target millions of routers and IoT devices.

Thanks to the pandemic, many Americans have adopted a digital mode of lifestyle because the loss of physical interactions made online platforms critical for daily activities. This means that aside from smartphones, the second most important gadget at home is arguably their IoT devices.

Internet of things devices (IoT) feature a lot of diverse purposes, like smartwatches, smart cars, medical sensors and smart home security systems. Notice how all these devices feature the ability to record confidential information about the user, like their name and address.

Although IoT devices are convenient for specific tasks, they are also much-coveted targets for malicious actors. This makes the BotenaGo a very dangerous internet threat.

BotenaGo Malware: Major Threat to Routers and IoT Devices

Cybersecurity researchers at AT&T Alien Labs discovered the BotenaGo earlier this week. After some research, they identified some of its functions and attack patterns. According to them:

BotenaGo uses more than 30 different exploit functions to attack a target.

The malware creates a backdoor that hackers can easily access inside the infected device.

It is unclear which threat actor is behind the malware and the number of infected devices.

Researchers pointed out that BotenaGo shared some similarities with the Mirai malware botnet. For reference, Mirai was an infamous malware in 2016 that launched massive DDoS attacks on large sections of the internet. Researchers are anxious that the same dangerous abilities might also be present in BotenaGo.

According to ZDNet, BotenaGo utilizes the internet to search for vulnerable targets. When the attack is launched, hackers can use the IoT device to execute remote shell commands or open up a gateway for a wider network. This could compromise user data and expose the information to hackers.

How to Prevent BotenaGo Malware Attack

ZDNet pointed out that since the malware got discovered early, there is a bit of time to set up countermeasures against BotenaGo. Unfortunately, since the malware is relatively new, users have to be responsible for their own safety. To keep safe from a malware attack, users should follow these steps:

Constantly check for software updates on the IoT device. The service provider might release new security updates to counter incoming threats. Users should apply the updates as soon as they can.

Do not expose the IoT device to the wider net. If possible, avoid connecting to cloud servers. Double-check the permissions and privacy policy on the device. Also, properly configure the device firewall against online threats.

Do not expose all your personal information to IoT devices. Only put in the necessary information and avoid saving confidential files and information like your bank account.



