2022 Yamaha TMax Specs, Design and Tech Upgrades; Supersport Design Unveiled

The TMax, Yamaha's most costly scooter, is facing some changes, and that the 2022 Yamaha TMax will be released to the public soon.

2022 Yamaha TMax Design

Yamaha's premier maxi-scooter, the TMAX Tech Max, has been revamped for 2022 with sportier styling and cutting-edge technology.

This new model comes with a variation of multiple new technologies and, at the same time, it has a much superior aesthetic.

According to Bikewale, the fascia now has a supersport-inspired appearance, which the company has officially announced.

As a result, it has more muscular headlamps and a larger windscreen with a central air inlet.

The midsection has been made somewhat more compact in order to make it more sporty.

A brand new full color 7-inch TFT panel with a blend of analog and monochrome is located beneath the new screen. Mobile phone connectivity is available, as well as navigation maps. The weather reports are also displayed on this system.

However, there have been no adjustments made in terms of performance.

The parallel-twin 560cc engine produces 47bhp and 55.7Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile the wheels and suspension have been altered.

The TMax is now the lightest scooter in its class as a result of these changes.

Although some of the details have been divulged to the public, the price for the 2022 Yamaha TMax hasn't been announced yet, but fans can expect some increase to the original price as well due to the upgrades.

2022 Yamaha TMax Specs

The Yamaha TMax model 2022 has been reshaped and now has taller headlamps and "supersport-inspired" appearance, according to Yamaha.

According to Motorcycle News, the new TMax is also thinner in the centre, making it simpler to get your feet down, and has a T-shaped light design at the back.

The aggressive appearance is matched by a more aggressive riding stance than it has ever been.

Furthermore, 2022 Yamaha TMax includes a central air intake designed to optimize rider airflow at speed. Plus, the screen is reported to be quieter than the previous model.

2022 Yamaha TMax Exterior

The Yamaha TMax and the TMax Tech MAX have been hugely popular in Europe since their introduction in 2001, reigning supreme as the best-selling sports scooter for the past two decades.

The all-new, full-color 7in TFT dash replaces the old monochromatic screen and analogue clock mixture tucked under the new display.

The redesigned dash has complete smartphone connectivity, which is managed by a new left-hand joystick, and is compatible with Yamaha's Bluetooth headset.

You can also get complete map Garmin navigation, complete with rider alerts, weather forecasts, and photo-realistic junction views.

So, while the new TMAX looks the part and is packed with technology, the bike's 560cc twin-cylinder motor remains the same. However, the new spin-forged wheels and tighter suspension adjustments increase front-end feel and agility.

This, combined with new Bridgestone Battlax SC2 tyres, should ensure that the 2022 TMAX is as quick as it has always been.

But while the scooter series has been redesigned for 2022, with sportier styling, a compact new body, upgraded wheels and suspension, and a bright yellow colorway, it is unfortunately only available for European fans.

When it comes to the pricing, speculators are guessing it'll be a little more than $16,135 when it hits stores in March 2022.

