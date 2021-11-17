Is Your Samsung Battery Draining Fast? Here's How You Can Extend Its Battery Life

Samsung devices battery draining fast have been the sentiments of numerous people using the device.

However, instead of immediately changing the Samsung battery of our smartphones, users can change the Android settings right away to get the most out of their phone.

Users can change the default settings on their Android phone to tailor fit their device with the Samsung battery.

Samsung Battery Draining Fast

Android has a helpful setting for when you're running out of battery life, and it's quite simple to activate. The programs, functions, and operations that drain the most energy are temporarily disabled in these low-power settings.

Users can manually turn it on, and it will turn off when your smartphone is fully charged again.

The Samsung Android device comes with a plethora of options for customizing and improving your smartphone experience. Besides default, the Samsung devices select the best settings for that, however, playing with the users' Android preferences and settings is a smart idea to get as much out of their device.

Samsung Battery Life

It depends upon the type of users, whether they are a beginner, average, or pro.

Users must, however, be aware of where these functions are located and what they can accomplish. There are options that can help you optimize battery life, clean up clutter on your home screen, locate a stolen or lost device, and more in this article.

Consequently, whether you have a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a Google Pixel 6 Pro, or a OnePlus 9 Pro, these are the settings you should alter right away to improve the speed of your Android device.

However, Android devices are not made equal, and depending on the source of Android you're running and the manufacturer of your smartphone, certain features may be missing or in a different location, so keep that in mind when modifying these settings.

Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series is one of the greatest high-end Android smartphones on the market, having three different sizes and pricing ranges to appeal to a variety of customers.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its enormous 5000mAh battery, has a reasonable battery life, however, the normal S21 and S21+ do not.

Depending on how you use them, these gadgets have poor to mediocre battery life, which may not be enough for everyone.

Settings to improve battery life

Living with a phone that has short battery life can be aggravating. Instead of searching for a Samsung battery replacement center nearby, there are several things you can do right away to maximize each charge.

Samsung battery draining fast can be prevented by altering these two settings, as recommended by CNET:

First, turn off auto screen brightness. This setting is also known as adaptive brightness and lowers the brightness level slider below 50%. The more battery power your screen uses, the brighter it is. To access the setting, pull down the shortcut menu from the top of the screen and, if applicable, change the slider. Auto-brightness may be toggled in the shortcut panel on some phones; otherwise, open the settings app and search for "brightness" to discover the setting and turn it off.

Second, as recommended by Make Use Of, it is highly advisable that for a Samsung battery life to last long, users should use Power Saving Mode.

