'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer 2 Shockers: 3 Easter Eggs, Will MJ Die?

The much-awaited "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer 2 recently dropped, and several surprising snippets have been shown on the said teaser.

However, MCU fans must hold back their emotion since the trailer also showed that MJ could die in the movie.

J. Jonah Jameson Is back!

As seen in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer 2, J. Jonah Jameson--played by J.K. Simmons--is one of the returning characters in the upcoming movie, per Screen Rant.

In the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" movie, Jonah Jameson made a surprise comeback to the franchise when his Daily Bugle newspaper company obtained the information on Spider-Man's secret identity.

Screen Rant also hopes that the glimpse of Jameson in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer indicates that he will be established as a character in the MCU, perhaps with Spider-Man confronting him about ruining his life at some time.

For those who are not familiar with J. Jonah Jameson, Screen Rant stated that he is a classic Stan Lee character, dating back to the first issue of Marvel comics' "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 1963, with his characteristic toothbrush mustache, flattop hairdo and ever-present cigar.

Jameson is a key character in both Marvel cinema and comics narrative, and he has a difficult relationship with the hero, as he usually criticizes the web-slinger in different stories of Daily Bugle media.

Doc. Ock Upgrade, New Green Goblin

Aside from the surprise comeback of Jameson, the trailer also showed that Doctor Octopus has modified his arms. The color of Doctor Octopus' upgraded arm suggests that his tentacles could have been developed from Stark technology, which is likely simpler to obtain after Tony Stark's death.

However, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer 2 also hinted that Doc. Ock uses nanotech from Peter's suit.

Aside from Doc. Ock's upgrade, it seems that Willem Dafoe will also return as the Green Goblin, establishing himself as the most dangerous of the multiverse's villains. Unlike the other enemies, the Green Goblin is not hesitant to go after the loved ones of the web-slinger. Moreover, Norman Osborn seemed to try to get through Spider-Man's thoughts in order to deceive him.

Meanwhile, in the Marvel comic version, the Green Goblin was the one who persuaded the enemies of Spider-Man to band together against him in the guise of the Sinister Six. This team-up is more likely to be true in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Will MJ Die?

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer 2 centered on Peter Parker's connection with MJ, with Peter saying that she is the only thing in his life that makes him feel human. For this reason, it clearly showed the bond and good relationship between them.

Unfortunately, the upcoming Spider-Man episode seems to put an end to this bond.

The concentration on Spider-Man and MJ's connection is similar to the Peter and Gwen storyline in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and the hint of MJ's death has become more obvious as the trailer continues.

Spider-Man jumps to her rescue in an attempt to save her life. This is somehow the same as how Gwen Stacy died in the comic book story titled "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," as well as in the "Amazing Spider-Man" film.

Despite the snippets shown on the trailer, MCU fans should keep in mind that there is a possibility that it could be changed after its release on December 17.

