Xbox Series X Fixed? Full Details of Crash Problems, Controller Improvements New Update

Xbox Series X rolled out an update that includes fixes on the crashing problems that "Battlefield 2042" players have encountered.

Aside from this, there are several features included in the said update such as new color filters and controller improvements.

New Color Filters

In a blog post posted by Xbox, they announced that the new and enhanced color filters are now available, allowing players with color blindness or color vision deficiency to experience classic games that were previously unavailable to them.

Through this update, color filters would enable gamers to personalize their visual experience and distinguish between colors that would otherwise appear similar. To give an example, changing the appearance of red or green colors can encourage players with red-green color blindness to define the difference between them.

This color adjustment is incredibly beneficial in games to quickly distinguish game elements that might appear similar or blend into the background. While certain titles have their own effects and filters, color filters are applied to all games, movies, apps and menus on the Xbox Series X|S.

To do so, gamers should head to "Settings," then proceed to "Accessibility." In the Accessibility option, players must proceed to "Color filters" to choose and fine-tune a color filter.

Color filters can also be turned on and off from the guide without having to leave the content they are viewing. To do so, players must head to "Profile and system," then proceed to "Quick settings."

Controller Improvements

On a positive note, the new firmware update for the Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller carries next-gen functionalities such as improved cross-device connectivity and reduced latency, which were previously available only on Xbox Series X|S controllers.

"We believe it's important to maintain backward compatibility with Xbox accessories people already have in their collection to ensure we deliver the best gaming experience no matter how you choose to play," principal program manager of Xbox experiences Jonathan Hildebrandt noted.

Improved cross-device connectivity: These controllers now support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), which enables improved device compatibility and connection experiences. With this, players will be able to play wirelessly on their Windows 10 and 11 PCs, iOS 15 working devices, and Android phones that have Bluetooth LE for Xbox remote play from players consoles or cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the go.

Reduced Latency: For a much more responsive gameplay experience and seemingly instantaneous movement, Dynamic Latency Input transmits controller inputs to the Xbox system more effectively. This Xbox Series X update will be available on Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Adaptive Controllers.

Accessibility Tags

Aside from the stated updates, developers can now label their games with 20 accessibility features, which will make it easier for players to figure out what features are available, including subtitles, keyboard support, single stick mapping and more.

Crash Problems Update

Gamespot reported that players of "Battlefield 2042" on their Xbox Series X are experiencing some troubles, with some stating that the game completely crashes their console in several circumstances. For this reason, the game developer DICE has clarified that this is a Microsoft system-level issue that also affects "FIFA," "Madden," and "NBA 2K."

Shortly after, EA DICE Team stated that on November 17, an optional upgrade is designed to resolve related crashing issues will be available to all Xbox Series X gamers, followed by a mandatory update on November 23.

