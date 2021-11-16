Xbox Series X Games: Full List of 70 New Titles with Backward Compatibility, Including 'Star Wars' and 'Resident Evil'

Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As part of their celebration, the company announced that it has added more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Unfortunately, they also stated that this will be the final library update.
Xbox Series X Celebrates 20th Anniversary
According to the blog post posted by Xbox, the titles take full advantage of the power of Xbox Series X and Series S, in which all of them support Auto HDR. Several games will also get a quality boost. The FPS Boost has also been enabled for the new 11 titles introduced, as well as for the 26 more titles from the existing collection.
Despite the exciting news, the compatibility program lead of Xbox Peggy Lo furthered on the blogpost that they have reached the limit of their ability to add new titles to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints, even if they remain committed to maintaining and improving the art form of games.
It is only due to the enthusiasm and comments of the community that the latest and final addition of more than 70 titles to the backward compatibility program was made possible.
In relation to this, the backward compatibility team partnered with the original creators to retain thousands of games from four generations of Xbox because of the continual requests of Xbox users for specific titles and improvements.
Full List of 70 Xbox Games with Backward Compatibility
The blog post furthered that Xbox owners may play the added games immediately if they have it on disc or digitally. Additionally, the majority of the games will be available for digital purchase in the Microsoft Store for new gamers.
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney's Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob's Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
As previously stated, approximately 70 additional backward-compatible titles from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox have been added to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X libraries, marking the library's final update, per ComicBook.
