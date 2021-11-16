Xbox Series X Games: Full List of 70 New Titles with Backward Compatibility, Including 'Star Wars' and 'Resident Evil'

Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As part of their celebration, the company announced that it has added more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Unfortunately, they also stated that this will be the final library update.

Xbox Series X Celebrates 20th Anniversary

According to the blog post posted by Xbox, the titles take full advantage of the power of Xbox Series X and Series S, in which all of them support Auto HDR. Several games will also get a quality boost. The FPS Boost has also been enabled for the new 11 titles introduced, as well as for the 26 more titles from the existing collection.

We’ve added 70+ Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library today! Learn more: https://t.co/PChhhSqdPL #Xbox20 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 15, 2021

Despite the exciting news, the compatibility program lead of Xbox Peggy Lo furthered on the blogpost that they have reached the limit of their ability to add new titles to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints, even if they remain committed to maintaining and improving the art form of games.

It is only due to the enthusiasm and comments of the community that the latest and final addition of more than 70 titles to the backward compatibility program was made possible.

In relation to this, the backward compatibility team partnered with the original creators to retain thousands of games from four generations of Xbox because of the continual requests of Xbox users for specific titles and improvements.

Full List of 70 Xbox Games with Backward Compatibility

The blog post furthered that Xbox owners may play the added games immediately if they have it on disc or digitally. Additionally, the majority of the games will be available for digital purchase in the Microsoft Store for new gamers.

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney's Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob's Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

As previously stated, approximately 70 additional backward-compatible titles from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox have been added to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X libraries, marking the library's final update, per ComicBook.

