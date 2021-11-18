Subaru Enters EV Industry With 2023 Solterra SUV; Grip Control, Mileage, and What More to Expect

On Wednesday, November 17, Subaru unveiled its first entirely electric vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

With dual electric motors and trademark Subie qualities, the 2023 Solterra SUV will visit US dealerships in the middle of 2022.

The eco-friendly SUV appears to be a natural evolution for a company that is all about getting out into nature.

Subaru's robust vehicles are already popular among outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the ability to tackle a rough road or even snow on occasion. Subaru is leading in that game.

By way of example, as observed in Vermont, the cars there are usually Subaru Outbacks, Foresters, or Imprezas on the road.

The Solterra is a continuation of that history, but also with the addition of quiet and clean electric power.

Subaru 2023 Solterra SUV

All-wheel drive is standard on the 2023 Solterra SUV, as it is on most Subarus. Two motors one in the front and one in the back produce a combined 215 horsepower to do this.

Plastic cladding and X-mode, a feature that changes power to each wheel to help with traction in slippery circumstances, were introduced for light off-roading.

The first all-electric and eco-friendly car, is a subcompact crossover, like the Subaru BR-Z and Toyota 86 previously the Scion FR-S before it, is a joint effort, and the crossover is a similar brother, almost like a doppelganger, to the Toyota bZ4X crossover, which was unveiled in April.

According to TechCrunch, even with chip shortages constraining the supply chain, Subaru has had a very good two years. In the United States, the carmaker has reported record sales.

The midsize Forester, which is known for its all-wheel-drive vehicles, has been a segment leader in terms of volume, however, the tiny Crosstrek was the greatest seller in October 2021, according to the company.

Dealers are having a hard time keeping the more off-road-oriented Wilderness editions of the Outback and Forester on retail shelves, with markups as high as $5,000 above sticker price, according to Subaru.

Subaru's eco-friendly cars

EVs are already excellent for off-roading because of their high torque at low speeds.

Grip Control, which is essentially a cruise-control mode that keeps the car moving at a constant speed up and down steep inclines, is also available on the Solterra.

As reported by Business Insider, Subaru claims that the Solterra will be able to drive at least 220 kilometers on a single charge.

When compared to rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volkswagen ID.4, which have ranges of at least 250 miles, this isn't very impressive.

However, the all-wheel-drive reduces economy, and once the Solterra is evaluated by the EPA, we'll have a better sense of its genuine range.

The 2023 Solterra SUV is slightly longer than the Forester SUV and slightly smaller than the Outback in terms of size. It's nearly identical to Toyota's new BZ4X SUV (the two firms collaborated on electric technology), but the BZ4X lacks the Solterra's standard all-wheel-drive and Subaru aesthetic elements.

In addition, unlike the Toyota, the Solterra does not have an odd rectangular steering wheel.

Subaru hasn't revealed pricing or trim levels, but it'll need to start around $40,000 to remain competitive with competitors.



