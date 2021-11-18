Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Reveals Monster Engine, Power! [Specs, Price, Release Date]

Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is powered by the Porsche 911 GT3s engine that provides the best driving experience for the upscale sports car.

Its engine is poised to deliver maximum performance, whether the car is speeding on the race track or making twists and turns on the streets, Times Now News reported. The German automaker emphasized not holding back in offering a speedster that owners can flaunt and enjoy with its impressive design and robust specs.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Engine Specs, Design Details

The 4.0-liter flat-six engine of the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS is naturally aspirated with 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. It revs up to a 9,000 rpm redline, as against the current 8,000 rpm of the existing GT4, RoadShow by Cnet revealed. Because of this, the Cayman GT4 RS has superb sound and character, highlighted by the optional titanium exhaust tips.

Its mere transmission option is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which offers shorter gearing than the optional Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) gearbox in the standard GT4. It also has a similar shifter design with the 911 GT3.

Porsche reveals the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS could hit 60 miles per hour in only 3.2 seconds, which is half-a-second faster than the regular GT4 with PDK, and about the same time as the GT3. The sports car can reach a top speed of 196 mph, which is 9 mph faster than the standard GT4, yet 1 mph slower than the GT3.

This mid-engined race car also offers a host of aerodynamic and chassis changes that should lead to optimum track performance. The most prominent change is the swan-neck rear wing, which has been inspired by the 911 RSR race car. The 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS likewise has an adjustable front splitter, fresh side blades ahead of the front wheels, a new rear diffuser and underbody, NACA ducts in the hood, vented front fenders and rad air intakes that takes the place of Cayman's rear side windows.

Porsche also announced that the GT4 RS produces up to 25 percent more downforce than the existing GT4.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Beats Expectations at Nurburgring Track

All these impressive engine and design specs led to a blistering lap time of seven minutes and 9.3 seconds at Nurburgring around the "Green Hell's" longer track. On the shorter track, the GT4 RS registered a time nearly 24 seconds faster than the standard GT4. Porsche's original Nurburgring target was seven minutes and 15 seconds, but apparently the GT4 RS beats their own expectations.

Porsche GT division head Andreas Preuninger noted in the Roadshow by Cnet report that the GT4 RS is considered the "most intense car" the automaker has ever made," further stressing that it will "make history as one of the most emotional GT cars to date."

When the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS goes on sale in the summer, prices are expected to start at $143,050, which is a $40,500 increase over the standard GT4 but $20,700 less expensive than the 911 GT3, per Roadshow by Cnet.

Porsche would also not limit its production of the GT4 RS, as the company will continue selling the car for as long as the 718 Cayman is in the market. This may take a few years more, until an electric substitute for the 718 Cayman is rolled out by around 2025.

