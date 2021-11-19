2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Hit With Bad News: Potential Major Delays Reported

The 2022 Toyota Tundra release date has been reported to have a potential delay.

For this reason, purchasers will have to wait more than a year to acquire the new Toyota truck.

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Delays

In order to meet the huge customer demands, automakers usually build a huge number of trucks, per Cars Direct.

Toyota has even devoted a plant in Texas to manufacture its flagship truck, namely the 2022 Toyota Tundra. However, a sales representative for El Monte-based Longo Toyota in Southern California told Cars Direct that purchasers of the latest Tundra truck will probably have to wait for around four months to more than a year.

The sales representative claimed that Toyota only intends to deliver 61 trucks throughout the whole Los Angeles region within the next three months because of global production constraints caused by a chip shortage. Despite the fact that the dealership does have a Tundra reservation process, acquiring one any time soon could be challenging.

The top-of-the-line TRD Pro will become the most difficult to purchase with an anticipated waiting period of nine months to one and a half year, the sales representative in Longo Toyota furthered. As a result, it may be difficult for the consumer to determine whether they will get a 2022 Tundra or a 2023 Tundra.

For those who are curious to know why TRD Pro is top-of-the-line, the abbreviation stands for Toyota Racing Development (TRD). Toyota Vacaville also added that it has been a staple in motorsports for a long time, winning plenty of off-road races.

The TRD Pro series is built with the highest quality hardware and materials to give great off-road capability. The Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner are part of the existing TRD Pro Series, which offers a range of TRD-tuned features to have the desired results.

TRD Pro accessories are created particularly for Toyota vehicles so that purchasers can trust it to perform even in the most difficult off-road conditions.

Moreover, interested buyers of other truck combinations will have to wait four to nine months.

With that being stated, customers may also be frustrated because of the delays for the other options. In relation to this, the best bet for the customer would be to reach out to their local dealer and have their name on a waiting list as soon as possible since Toyota does not accept factory orders, unlike other brands that offers it.

Additionally, since the method of each dealership for availability and Tundra markups is likely to be unique, these early signs do not reflect well enough for cash-paying customers. Given that Toyota forecasts inventory shortages to last much further into 2022, there may be no real relief in sight for Tundra buyers, per Cars Direct.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the only full-size pickup vehicle without a V-8 engine, per Car and Driver. Despite this fact, the truck will be offered with a twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission options.

Moreover, the said engine is available in three distinct power levels. The nonhybrid engine in the base SR variant produces 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the second variant produces 389 horses and 479 pound-feet.

Lastly, the hybrid model has an electric motor built into the transmission, allowing for a fully electric drive at low speeds. The combo produces a total of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

