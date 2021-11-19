'Skyrim' Black Screen Issue: 1 Way to Fix Problem While Waiting for Official Patch

Earlier this month, Bethesda released their Anniversary Edition of "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." Unfortunately, the game frustrated many players because of bugs and glitches, including a black screen issue when launching it.

Bethesda promised an upcoming patch fix, but for now, players have to settle with a "Skyrim" black screen workaround to play the game.

Many gamers felt excited about "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." The game is a timeless classic open-world and role-playing game (RPG). But according to YouTuber GamingBolt, the latest "Skyrim" installment barely added any improvement to the gameplay.



Gamers also pointed out another annoying issue about the title, which is infamous for being buggy. Despite nearly being a decade-old franchise, the "Skyrim" platform is still filled with bugs that can cause the game to hang, glitch, lag, and crash. The most recent problem reported is a bug that freezes the game on the black screen right after loading.

'Skyrim' Black Screen Issue

The "Skyrim" black screen issue is discussed in length by fans on Reddit. They said the game would freeze without warning. It usually happens in this sequence:

Open Skyrim launcher and click either "Continue," "New," or "Load."

A loading screen with a game tip will appear.

For some gamers, the loading circle will continue to spin without end. For others, the screen will turn black and freeze.

Note that the issue only applies to the Anniversary Edition. Gamers using "Skyrim IV" or older do not experience these problems. The issue appears for all platforms, namely Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The issue applies to most gamers, regardless of their gameplay time or account level.

Read Also: 'GTA Trilogy' Best Mods: Here's How to Play 'Vice City,' 'San Andreas,' 'GTA 3' More Smoothly

Is Bethesda Working on a Fix?

Fortunately, the game developers seem aware of the issue. Bethesda Support tweeted updates about their team investigating the problem. Bethesda promised an official fix via "upcoming patch." However, they failed to put a timeline, so fans just have to wait for the announcement.

⚠ We're currently investigating issues with BethesdaNet. Thank you for your patience. StatusPage: https://t.co/caEfnzzFE3 — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) November 15, 2021

ethesda also suggested a few workarounds for the problems. They tweeted trying to add or remove mods installed on the game.

Hello! We are currently investigating an issue that players are experiencing with black screens in Skyrim when loading saves. If removing mods has not helped or you don't have mods installed, you can proceed to starting a support ticket at https://t.co/gkIK3VOrFW — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) November 15, 2021

'Skyrim' Black Screen Fix: A Gamer Hack Solution

For reference, a game as old and as big as "Skyrim" features a lot of add-ons, mod and extensions. These software files can be found anywhere on the internet. It is worth noting that "Skyrim" is a kind of game that encourages gamers to try out mods. These mods are often skins, weapons, missions, or new dungeons that could enhance the gaming experience.

According to GameRant, installing or uninstalling mods might break the black screen bug. This is because the current issue might be linked to Anniversary Edition's running scripts. But keep in mind that this is only a workaround for the black screen problem.

Since this suggestion is not the official fix, the solution might not work for all gamers and their platforms.

Related Article: 'Skyrim' Health Guide: How to Cure Poison, Brain Rot and Other Diseases