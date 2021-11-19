'Skyrim' Health Guide: How to Cure Poison, Brain Rot and Other Diseases

Since "Skyrim" is an open world, a lot of things can happen without warning. Monsters can hit, curse and poison you with debuffs. Luckily, there is a quick and easy way to cure "Skyrim" diseases. Best of all, some of these solutions are completely free!

Have you ever tried playing "Skyrim" and a random NPC stops to say, "you look a little sickly?" Does your character move sluggish in the sunlight? Did you suddenly lose your damage? All these events are side effects of "Skyrim" diseases and poisons.

There are a lot of "Skyrim" diseases or poisons, and each of them have their unique effects and cures. Keep in mind that these debuffs are present no matter what installment of "Skyrim" you're playing right now.

List of 'Skyrim' Diseases

TheGamer listed all the diseases available in "Skyrim." Most of these come from traps and animals. Some are "conditions" received from unique enemies. The list also included the specific causes in-game

Bone Break Fever: Traps and Bears

Brain Rot: Traps and Hargravens

Ataxia: Traps, Frostbit Spiders, Skeevers and Slaughterfish

Droops: Ash Happer

Lycanthropy: Companions Quest Line

Black Heart Blight: Dragonborn Expansion

Sanguinare Vampiris: Vampires and Dawnguard Quest Line

Rockjoint: Traps, Wolves, Foxes, Horkers and Bears

Rattles: Traps and Chaurus

Witbane: Traps and Sabre Cat

Keep in mind that your character could suffer more than one disease at the same time. Since each disease has its own debuff, your character will grow a lot weaker with each infliction.

To check if your character is affected by a disease, open the "Magic" tab and click on "Active Effects." The disease will be displayed with red lettering together with its complete description.

Read Also: 'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Gets Positive Early Impressions; Trailer, Release Date, Closed Beta Revealed

'Skyrim' Guide: How to Cure Poison

There are a lot of ways to cure diseases and poison on "Skyrim." Some conditions, like Saguinare Vampiris, have special cure methods. However, the tips this guide will discuss are a lot more generic, which should apply to all debuff statuses.

The first method is to use the Potion of Cure Poison. You can get this by buying it from apothecary merchants. You can also steal this from the NPCs Elgrim (Riften), Nura Snow-Shod (Riften), Mjoll the Lioness (Bee and Barb Inn), Silver Hand (Gallow's Rock Fort), and Vigilants of Stendarr (Stendarr's Beacon). If your alchemy skill is high enough, you can try crafting the potion instead.

The second method is a lot quicker and completely free. You can try visiting any of the shrines in "Skyrim." This means entering the temple and clicking on the shrine stone.

Aside from curing any poison or disease, your character will also receive a blessing buff. Gameskinny listed the 14 shrines you should visit.

Shrine of Akatosh

Shrine of Arkay

Shrine of Dibella

Shrine of Julianos

Shrine of Kynareth

Shrine of Mara

Shrine of Stendarr

Shrine of Talos

Shrine of Zenithar

Shrine of Azura

Shrine of Boethiah

Shrine of Mephala

Shrine of Nocturnal

Shrine of Auriel

The longer you play "Skyrim," the more poisons and diseases you will surely encounter. However, at least now you know how to cure it.



Related Article: Potential 'GTA 6' Leak Found in 'GTA Trilogy': Is It the New Location?