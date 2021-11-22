Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera Guide: 5 Easy Steps to Take 4K Resolution Selfie Video

Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the promising devices available in the market. For those who are not familiar with its camera specification, the latest Pixel Pro version can record a 4K resolution selfie video, which is perfect for online content.

In addition to this, the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera can also take ultra-wide selfies.

5 Easy Steps to Capture 4k Resolution Selfie Video Using Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are among the best models in the market today, but the default settings aren't set to the highest quality possible, per Android Central.

This information is particularly true of the front-facing camera, which comes with a 1080p resolution and a normal angle of view by default. For this reason, the following steps are the way to take full advantage of the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera by switching to 4K resolution and an ultrawide angle.

Aside from this, the latest Pixel device users must also activate speech enhancement to have better sound quality.

Users must head to the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera app. From the camera app, switch to the "Front-facing" camera by tapping the circular arrow button located on the bottom-left of the viewfinder. Once the camera is already using the front-facing camera, proceed to the "Video mode" by swiping the button or tapping on the word "Video." After proceeding in the video, choose the "Settings cog" placed in the top-left corner of the viewfinder. Lastly, once tapped, click the 4K resolution option placed at the bottom of the options list.

Right after doing the steps provided, users will now be able to capture 4K resolution videos using the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera.

Aside from taking high-quality videos, its camera is also capable of capturing ultrawide selfies.

How To Capture Ultrawide Selfies On Google Pixel 6 Pro?

For those who do not know, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a wide-angle front-facing camera that allows users to capture more of their surroundings with a single button press.

Head to the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera app. Once the camera app was launched, switch to the front-facing camera by tapping the circular arrow button-left located on the viewfinder. In the front-facing camera, tap the ".7x" button at the bottom of the screen located above the white shutter button to use the ultrawide angle.

While the default view is ideal for capturing a good full-frame portrait of oneself, the ultrawide option is ideal to capture groups of people in one frame and to include anything of interest in the vicinity.

Moreover, it is worth noting that this ultrawide angle feature is only accessible on the Pixel 6 Pro and not on the normal Pixel 6. In addition, it can only be used for images and not on movies.

Google Pixel 6 vs. Google 6 Pro Camera

According to Tom's Guide, both Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro has 50MP wide-angle and 12MP ultrawide rear cameras while the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a 48MP telephoto lens. With regards to the zoom capability, Pixel 6 can zoom up to seven times Super Res digital while Pixel 6 Pro has the capability to zoom up to 20 times Super Res digital.

In terms of its front camera, Pixel 6 only has 8MP and an 84-degree field of view. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has 11.1MP and a 94-degree field of view.

Furthermore, both Google phones can record video through their rear camera up to 4K resolution and 60fps. However, Google Pixel 6 Pro defeats the base model since its selfie camera can record up to 4k resolution at 30fps.

