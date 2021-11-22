Apple Black Friday Sale 2021: 5 Best Gadget Deals You Can Get Today

Apple Black Friday Sale 2021 is here.

Black Friday is starting the holiday spirit by slashing out a huge discounts on our favorite items. And, Apple prepared an enormous tech product list that includes best-selling gadgets for their very own Apple Black Friday deals.

As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals.

Head below for the best Black Friday 2021 Apple deals and more.

Apple Black Friday Sale 2021

Almost every major participant in the game has announced Black Friday bargains starting today, November 22, as predicted.

With its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m., Amazon is leading the way. The retail giant is expected to provide some of the biggest discounts on smart home devices, TVs, Apple gadgets, and more this time around.

Apple products will be heavily discounted on Black Friday 2021, with Amazon, Adorama, Expercom, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H already lowering prices on AirPods, MacBook Pros, and iPads.

Apple Black Friday Deals

Aggressive discounts are going on right now, with many promotions available exclusively for Apple Black Friday 2021 deals.

Here are a few highlights:

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - If buyers are searching for the best Black Friday AirPods offer, Amazon currently has the AirPods with wired charging case for $114, which is only $30 more than the previous low price.

Prior to August, the earphones were more commonly sold for $130, which means the regular 2019 AirPods are still a wonderful offer.

The AirPods Pro is a perennial best-seller on Apple Black Friday deals, and Amazon has the latest edition on sale for a record-low $189.99.

Along with the new 2021 edition of the traditional AirPods, the all-new AirPods Pro features a MagSafe Charging Case.

This deal has been flashing in and out of stock on Amazon recently, so act quickly to get this incredible Black Friday Apple deal before it's too late.

Save $15 - The Apple Watch 6 is available in stock and on sale for $384.98, just in time for Apple Black Friday Sale 2021.

While this isn't the cheapest we've seen, the smartwatch has been hard to come by in recent months, and this is the best deal you'll find right now.

A new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking are all included in the 40mm Apple Watch.

Save $100 - If buyers are searching for a Black Friday iPhone discount, Apple is offering the still-amazing iPhone 12 for $599 when you connect through a carrier.

That's a fantastic offer, and it's a great option for Apple's new iPhone 13 if you don't want to spend full price on Apple's latest device.

Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with a trade-in at Verizon

If buyers are searching for Apple Black Friday Sale 2021 deals on the brand-new iPhone 13, Verizon has a great offer.

To begin, both new and existing users can earn up to $800 by trading in a qualifying unlimited data package.

Are you switching from another carrier? As a welcome treat, buyers will also receive a gift card valued at up to $1000. Unfortunately, the bad news is that various hues of this smartphone are on backorder.

