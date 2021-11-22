2022 Kia Niro Inspired by HabaNiro: Release Date, Price, Features, and More

The second-generation Kia Niro is almost here, with the South Korean manufacturer confirming that it will make its international debut on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show.

As part of Kia's ongoing lineup makeover, car enthusiasts will be getting another new model, this time, the Kia Niro.

The Kia Niro hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric crossover will make its global debut in South Korea on the aforementioned date, according to the company.

The teasers, on the other hand, were generous, including photos of the front, back, and interior.

2019 HabaNiro

The all-new Kia Niro appears to embrace a bolder appearance than the previous model, redesigned under the company's "Opposites United" design concept.

The subcompact crossover appears to adopt some design aspects from the all-electric HabaNiro 2019 concept, based on the four teaser photographs Kia released.

KIA Niro Hybrid

Kia's latest concept car, the HabaNiro, is certainly an unusual exhibition car. Kia's butterfly-doored EV represents a lot of the themes we're seeing in current concept cars, but it's still a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

The car company is adamant that this proposal goes beyond those three simple parameters, incorporating technologies aimed at making life easier as the industry transitions to electrification and automation.

As reported by CNET, the dark images released by Kia as a teaser to the Kia Niro do not disclose the exact feature crossover, but the connections to the HabaNiro concept are clear thus far.

The concept car, which previewed the upcoming Niro, was unveiled by Kia in 2019.

Naturally, it created a lot of spicy jokes about the car at the time.

The production car retains the jagged LED accent lights and what appears to be a narrow light strip that runs between the hood and the front fascia. The actual headlights will live somewhere, although it's difficult to determine in the teaser.

KIA Niro 2022

However, it doesn't have scissor doors, opting instead for a more traditional four-door design.

Similar elements, such as the front LED daytime running light signature and boomerang-shaped vertical taillights, are present.

As reported by Inside EVs, the dimensions of the production car are plainly different and less athletic in order to offer a more spacious cabin than the exhibition car.

The all-new Niro, on the other hand, "embodies HabaNiro's adventure-ready mentality with a sleek and high-tech two-tone body," according to Kia.

Unfortunately, it can't seem to be confirmed from these teaser shots whether the crossover has two-tone paint.

KIA Niro Features

Moving on to the interior,the Kia Niro second generation has a minimal resemblance to the HabaNiro concept, instead of drawing heavily from the brand's most recent models, particularly the EV6.

It has an unusual asymmetric dash that mixes horizontal and diagonal forms to accomplish "Opposites United" design elements, according to the company.

With its bold, functional, and eco-friendly build, the new Niro is believed to fit the brand's "Joy for Reason" concept.

A widescreen display, a steering wheel that looks similar to the one in the EV6, and separate climate control buttons are also visible.

Kia Niro EV Price

The next-generation Kia Niro's specifications are unknown, but the subcompact crossover is believed to be built on a chassis that will support hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric powertrains.

One thing is certain: it will remain an environmentally favorable vehicle.

According to Kyle Hyatt of CNET, the Niro EV continues to use a 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 201-horsepower electric motor, which together provide a 239-mile range.

The Kia Niro prices EX model costs $40,265 while the EX Premium model costs $45,825.

