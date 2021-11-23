'Borderlands 3' Shift Codes for Thanksgiving: New Codes to Get 3 Golden Keys, Where to Claim Them

"Borderlands 3" gamers are getting a free gift this holiday. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford tweeted a Shift Code for three Golden Keys. These items can be exchanged for rare loot, skins and even legendary gear! But be warned, the code can only be redeemed until Thursday.

Despite being a couple of years old, many gamers continue to play "Borderlands 3" until today. This action role-playing first-person shooter game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadi and PC.

Many play this game because of its unique interface. On top of supporting the four-person multiplayer teams, the "Borderlands" series is arguably one of the best games that feature a bazillion unique guns. Up to date, it still has a lot to offer in terms of the shooting experience.

'Borderlands 3' Shift Codes and Freebies

Just last September, Gearbox dropped two Shift Codes to celebrate the "Borderlands" anniversary. According to Gamerant, players received skins for Vault Hunters and gear from the Diamond Armory.

More recently, the game also showcased its Vault Cards. These Vault Cards unlock unique items that reference other games like "Bunkers and Badasses" and "Tiny Tina's Wonderland."

With a lot of exciting content coming into "Borderlands 3," a bunch of Golden Key freebies serves as a perfect holiday gift.

Randy Pitchford tweeted last week "a few Golden Keys for Borderlands 3 via this SHiFT code: WHC3T-H6THZ-KRW6Z-6333J-R9TZW." He playfully pointed out it's a Thanksgiving gift and greeted his followers, "Good luck and happy vault hunting!"

Get a few Golden Keys for Borderlands 3 via this SHiFT code:



WHC3T-H6THZ-KRW6Z-6333J-R9TZW



Redeem in-game or at https://t.co/Spvl73Wl9V. Expires November 25th (hey, that's Thanksgiving!).



Good luck, and happy vault hunting! pic.twitter.com/2ZSxny5irr — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) November 19, 2021

How to Redeem 'Borderlands 3' Shift Codes for Thanksgiving

According to PCGames, there are two ways to redeem the Shift Code. Players can redeem the code by browser or by loading their game.

To redeem on browser, players need to visit the Gearbox Software webpage. Players have to sign in and link their account to the website. Afterward, open the Rewards tab and redeem the code.

To redeem in-game, players have to click ESC and open the Main Menu. Open the Social and navigate to Shift tab. This might prompt players to login their account. Afterward, input the Shift Code. The rewards should immediately reflect in the mailbox.

Other Game News: 'Genshin Impact' Reveals 2 New Characters

On a different topic, gamers might be interested in the two new characters coming in "Genshin Impact," namely Yun Jin and Shenhe. Although data miners have periodically teased details about these two, "Genshin Impact" finally revealed them via Twitter.

Since the characters were only just announced, not much detail is known about them. However, "Genshin Impact" teased a bit of their lore, including their element and weapon.

Shenhe is a cyro polearm user. She comes from an exorcist family and is a student of Cloud Retainer together with Ganyu. Yun Jin, on the other hand, is a geo polearm user and is the current director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe. For now, gamers think both characters might be released in January next year.



