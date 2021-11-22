'Star Wars Battlefront 3' Release Date Hit With Bad News; But Other 'Star War' Games Coming! [RUMOR]

According to recent reports, EA reportedly rejected "Star Wars Battlefront 3." Instead, they will reportedly concentrate their efforts on a sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

Rumors also suggest that the team is working on a new "Battlefield" game.

Journalist Tom Henderson tweeted this series of shocking news earlier this week. He said the information was provided by an unnamed developer who previously worked with the company, highlighting its credibility.

'Star Wars Battlefront 3' Release Date: Not Happening

According to Henderson, EA rejected DICE's proposal for a third entry on the "Star Wars" multiplayer shooter game. The company reasoned licensing costs, which could take 20 percent more than their planned budget.

Battlefront 3 was a pitched title from DICE, but ultimately, the title was shot down by EA due to licensing costs.



“It got turned down because it takes 20% more sales to make the same money”, said one past developer. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

Admittedly, "Star Wars Battlefront 3" might be a risky investment for the company, especially because of "Battlefront 2" and its lousy sales. Gamingbolt also pointed out that last year, many "Battlefront" developers left the company. This makes any progress on the "Battlefront" series technically impossible.

Is a 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Sequel Coming Out?

Instead of the shooter game, EA DICE might be working on two single-player, story-driven "Star Wars" games. NME said one of these games is definitely the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." This game launched in 2019 but received a surprising upgrade in June this year. The standalone was well-received by many fans in the franchise.

Since several key developers that worked on the Battlefront series have since left the DICE studio in the past year, including the likes of Battlefront II’s creative director Dennis Bränvall, core gameplay designer Christian Johannesé, and lead hero designer Guillaume Mroz (cont) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

It is also worth noting that EA's subsidiary developer, Respawn Entertainment, recently hired former "Halo Infinite" developer Patrick Wren to work on an unannounced "Star Wars" game. The internet speculates this as the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" sequel.

'Battlefield 2042' Next Installment

Lastly, Henderson tweeted about another "Battlefield" game in development. This is a surprise to many since "Battlefield 2042" waslaunched this year.

As development on their next game continues (most Frostbite devs left Oct 29th, with other studios leaving soon after) I will keep everyone updated :) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

Henderson did not elaborate on the rumor. Gamingbolt interpreted that this new "Battlefield game" might only be on its conceptual stage. It is hard to determine what this incoming game might offer compared to the ongoing "Battlefield 2042."

Although Gamingbolt said Henderson has a track record of correct leaks, it is important for readers to take this information with a pinch of salt. Note that all these details are insider leaks. Since the source is anonymous, there is no way of validating the details.

At the time of writing, EA has yet to acknowledge this series of leaks.

However, if it proves true, gamers might have a lot to look forward to in the future. "Star Wars" fans could finally get a sequel on the exciting "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." More details might be revealed next year.



