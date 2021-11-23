'Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' Anniversary Edition Weapons Guide: Every New Weapons and Where to Find Them

"Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" players can get a number of new Unique Weapons in the "Skyrim" Anniversary Edition, ranging from the legendary Umbra to the Daedric Staff of Sheogorath.

In "Skyrim," unique weapons are frequently more effective and fascinating than their unenchanted, unnamed equivalents.

The enchantments on weapons might range from the completely random Wabbajack to the simple fire-damage-dealing Dawnbreaker.

The "Skyrim" Anniversary Edition adds a slew of new weapons in the game, each one more intriguing than the last.

A few of these weapons, like the renowned Sunder and Mannimarco's own Staff, have been long sought by fans, while others are wholly unique creations that gamers can enjoy.

Individual Unique Weapons

The Anniversary Edition introduced the new weapons that can only be obtained through multi-part questlines or big add-on packs like The Cause and Ghosts of the Tribunal.

Multiple unique weapons are either part of their own basic Creations or aren't included in a huge pack with other unique weapons.

These new weapons are often hidden behind a simple one-part quest, such as the Bow of Shadows.

But others, such as Stendarr's Hammer, can be found out somewhere in "Skyrim's" world at specified locations. As a result, these weapons are often easier to obtain than others.

However, there are notable exceptions.

Below are some Skyrim weapons guides, as reported by Game Rant.

New Weapons 'Skyrim'

Skyrim Weapons Guide: Chrysamere

A two-Handed Sword is a weapon type.

Damage in raw form: 25

Ebony Ingot and Ruby were added to make it better.

Enchantment: During combat, absorbs 10% of incoming magic, enhances Fire Resistance by 15%, and grants 1 Health per second.

Chrysamere is a legendary two-handed blade that first debuted in the first three "Elder Scrolls" games and was later imported to "Skyrim" through the eponymous Creation.

It's unusual in that it improves health recovery during combat.

Chrysamere can be located in Forelhost, a Nordic barrow south of Riften, during the Lost Paladin quest.

Skyrim Weapons Guide: Ruin's Edge

The bow is the weapon type.

Damage (raw): 12

Improved Daedra Hearts

Enchantment: Demoralize, Drain Magicka, Frenzy, Frost, or either short-term or long-term paralysis are among the six possible effects that can be applied to foes at random.

Dark Seducers, a species of Daedra found in the Shivering Isles, use Ruin's Edge as a bow. It applies a random effect to opponents shot with its arrows, similar to the Prince of Madness' Daedric well-known artifact Wabbajack. However, the number of probable effects is far less.

This may be found at Stony Creek Cave, which is located in Eastmarch's southeast corner.

Skyrim Weapons Guide: Staff of Sheogorath

Staff is the weapon type.

Raw Damage: N/A

Improved With: N/A

Enchantment: For 10 seconds, all opponents within 75 feet are stunned and paralyzed.

Sheogorath wields the Staff of Sheogorath in Oblivion, which is a symbol of the Daedric Prince of Madness' office.

When players fight the Daedric Prince in the Shivering Isles DLC, he promptly paralyzes them and teleports them high into the sky; however, this does not happen in "Skyrim."

This one-of-a-kind staff may be found in Raven Rock during the Put A Fork In It quest.

Skyrim Weapons Guide: Staff of Hasedoki

Staff is the weapon type.

Raw Damage: N/A

Improved With: N/A

Enchantment: When an enemy dies within one minute, a Soul Gem is filled, a knockback effect is applied, and a continual Spell Ward of 40 points is maintained when not attacking.

The Staff of Hasedoki is a Morrowind relic that is considered one of the best staff for Mage-archetype characters. This is because of its useful Soul Trap and Knockback effects on foes, as well as the Ward effect it has when not attacking.

These new weapons "Skyrim" Staff can be found in the Staff of Hasedoki quest, which begins west of Whiterun at the Bandit Camp.

