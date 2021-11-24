Do You Want Lightsaber Training Like a True 'Star Wars' Jedi? It Will Cost $6000

In partnership with Walt Disney World, "Star Wars" fans will be able to have lightsaber training like a true Jedi through Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Aside from this, they will also be given bridge training experiences and an opportunity to tour the bridge of the Halcyon, which is the name of the ship as well as the hotel.

'Star Wars' Jedi Training

In a Twitter post by @WaltDisneyWorld, Disney Parks, experiences and products chairman Josh D'Amaro revealed the first look at the lightsaber training in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World.

In the posted video, which was demonstrated by D'Amaro, he was taught the various abilities required to protect the ship. D'Amaro was trained using the wall-mounted turrets in the lightsaber demonstration.

The turrets seem to firelight beams, which are deactivated when the lightsaber slices through them. As the beams are blocked, the turrets swiftly accelerate, putting the visitors' Jedi reflexes to the test.

For those who are not familiar with the uses of the lightsaber, Star Wars Fandom stated that it's a weapon used by Jedi, Sith, and other Force-sensitives. Aside from its well-known name, it is also commonly known as a laser sword by non-fans.

A plasma sword, fueled by a kyber crystal, is emitted from a metal hilt, in which it could be turned off at will. Moreover, it is a weapon that demanded skill and training. Once it's combined with the force, it's even more effective--at least in the movies

In relation to this, the said sneak peek released by Disney is part of Walt Disney's World-based Star Wars-themed hotel in Florida, per Collider.

On the other hand, D'Amaro demonstrated a portion of what bridge training will entail in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the bridge of the Halcyon, which is the name of the ship and the hotel. From there, "Star Wars" fans will receive training in navigation, power, defense, and other important systems, per IGN.

In addition to the posted video, it described that guest would have to defend the ship against the First Order by operating various weaponry systems. The said weaponry system includes hitting the buttons and pulling levers that correspond to lasers launched at TIE fighters onscreen.

Apart from this, they might also be offered the option to launch the spacecraft into hyperspace.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

For those who are curious to know more about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Walt Disney World stated that it is a two-night adventure in which people can experience a unique "Star Wars" journey.

With regards to its price, The Hollywood Reported stated that the cheapest price tier is $4,809 for two people. This includes a normal cabin, food, and drink (excluding alcohol and specialty beverages) as well as an experience such as lightsaber training, bridge crew training, and a planet tour to Batuu (also known as the Galaxy's Edge Park).

Meanwhile, a minimum of $5,999 is expected for four people.

