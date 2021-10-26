'Star Wars' Imperial Stormtrooper: Price and How to Order Awesome 7-Inch Action Figure!

In partnership with Disney, Diamond Select Toys has announced the release of the "Star Wars" Imperial Stormtrooper 7-inch action figure.

Aside from this, there are also other action figures available to order this coming holiday season, including Boba Fett and Darth Maul.

'Star Wars' Imperial Stormtrooper Price and Availability

According to Comic Book, the toys and collectibles company Diamond Select Toys will release a third action figure under their "Star Wars" and Disney partnership. The action figure is a 7-inch classic Stormtrooper character that features five interchangeable hands, three weapons, detachable blast effects, as well as 17 points of articulation.

Moreover, the "Star Wars" Imperial Stormtrooper action figure has an in-scale MSE or Mouse droid intended to have a good measure.

For a detailed definition, a mouse droid is a small box-shaped with wheels used for delivery and maintenance purposes.

"Nicknamed the mouse droid, the MSE is a nimble courier that delivers secure point-to-point communiqués. MSEs are also used for simple maintenance tasks, including floor polishing and spot welding. If you see these droids zip by, give them a wide berth. It is best not to interfere with its high-priority delivery," Admiral Conan Antonio Motti explained in Imperial Handbook, per Fandom.

Furthermore, Diamond Select's 7-inch Imperial Stormtrooper Deluxe action figure is available to order at the shopDisney's site for $34.99. Comic Book added that the shop offers free shipping for a total purchase of $75 above using the voucher code SHIPMAGIC upon checking out.

Aside from the 7-inch Imperial Stormtrooper action figure, the Darth Maul figures and the 7-inch Boba Fett are also available to order on this site, which are both worth $24.99 each.

George Lucas' Stormtrooper Action Figure

In a previous report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro released a George Lucas Stormtrooper action figure last month. For those not in the know, George Lucas is the creator of the movie "Star Wars," and his action figure is part of the Black Series toy line.

The senior director of product design at Hasbro Vickie Stratford said that she is honored to bring the "Star Wars" characters to life in product form.

"When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did," Stratford furthered, per THR.

Unfortunately, the George Lucas Stormtrooper in disguise action figure is currently sold out at the Hasbro Pulse website.

For those who want it but not in a rush, the Big Bad Toy Store pre-orders the said action figure for $27.99. It is expected it to arrive by December 2021. Pre-orders are available on this site.

On the other hand, "Star Wars" wrote that the new George Lucas action figure is not the first time that the film icon has been brought to life in action figure form. In 2002, Hasbro also released a 3.75-inch rebel pilot Jorg Sacul which features the likeness of Lucas. While in 2006, Lucas also appeared as the 3.75-inch Stormtrooper as part of the Saga collection.

