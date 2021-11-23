Google Pixel 6a Specs, Price, Release Date: Leak Hints Major Downgrade Amid Cheaper Price

Some Google Pixel 6a specs have been leaked online. The budget smartphone is showing a lot of potential with its Google Tensor GS101 chipset, but unfortunately, one of its camera systems might have been downgraded.

Following the success of the Google Pixel 6, fans anticipate a new A-series budget lineup for the flagship device. Data miners teases out some of its details through leaks on the internet.

Google Pixel 6a Specs

According to GSMarena, Google Pixel 6a will feature the same design as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, specifically on its punch hole display upfront and dual-cam setup with visor. However, Pixel 6a is reportedly more compact than the regular Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a dimensions are reportedly 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm. It will use an AMOLED 6.2-inch display with 424 PPI density and run with an Android 12 OS, octa-core CPU, and Adreno 642L GPU. Notably, this might be the first smartphone in the Pixel lineup that does not feature a 3.5mm headphone port.

The smartphone could also have 126 GB of storage. It might offer two RAM variants for 6 GB and 8 GB. The smartphone also allegedly includes all the basic sensors and an under display fingerprint scanner. Google Pixel 6a will use a 4800 mAh non-removable battery. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to come in two colors: Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black.

Google Pixel 6a Features and Tensor Chip

Based on 9to5google sources, Google Pixel 6a might feature the amazing Google Tensor chip. This means Pixel 6a would include features like Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, and on-device translations. It might also run 60Hz FHD refresh rates. Lastly, the chipset means the smartphone would have better battery life and overall performance.



Google Pixel 6a Camera

Unfortunately, developers might downgrade a few specs on the device, namely its camera, since it is a budget alternative smartphone. Compared to the Pixel 6a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, the incoming Pixel 6a will reportedly only have a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor. Notably, this is the same camera sensor on Google smartphones Pixel 3 through Pixel 5a.

Keep in mind that a decrease in megapixel count means less light and detail on the pictures. However, since most of the Google photography prowess comes from machine learning, like Super Res Zoom, the Pixel 6a downgrade might not be noticeable to users.

The other camera systems will share the same specs as the Pixel 6, which is the 12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide camera and 8-megapixel IMX355 front-facing camera.

At the time of writing, there are estimates for the Google Pixel 6a price and release date.

Keep in mind that the information is strictly rumors about the Google Pixel 6a. Details are subject to change since the smartphone is still under development. Google might release more updates in the coming week.

Regardless, the first look on Google Pixel 6a showcased a lot of potential for the smartphone device. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long for its reveal.

