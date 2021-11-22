Samsung Galaxy S21 Refresh Rate Bug: 1 Way to Resolve Issue While Waiting for Official Fix

Instead of getting the best experience, users are complaining about ongoing Samsung Galaxy S21 refresh rate bugs. This causes glitches or lags on the smartphone's performance.

In the topic of smartphones, Samsung is undeniably one of the top performing companies. Many were impressed with its flagship device, the Galaxy S21, which features amazing cameras, fantastic screen displays and high refresh rates.

Fans were also hyped up for the One UI software, which recently launched a new beta build for Android 12. However, instead of an upgrade, users encountered issues with the firmware.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Refresh Rate Bug: Is Your Smartphone Affected?

Samsung Galaxy S21 users voiced their complaints via Reddit. They said that the final One UI beta build seemingly locked the smartphone's refresh rate to 60Hz instead of 120Hz.

Users initially presumed that the bug affected US models. However, a few more complaints indicate that the bug only affects S21 devices running on Qualcomm Snapdragon SOCs. Fans using S21 Exynos chips said they have not encountered these issues.

According to the complaints, the bug appears at random. Users say some apps seem to run "just fine." But for others, the refresh rates keep jumping between 60Hz and 120Hz "every second," creating a dizzying experience. The bug appears whenever they try to scroll or click open a new app.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 12 Developer Team Working on a Fix

In another Reddit thread, a Samsung Beta Moderator acknowledged the refresh rate bug issues. They apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said, "we have put in fixes to help with the issue in official software BUK7, but some users are still experiencing this issue. We have escalated this issue internally as (the) impact is for a large amount of users."

The team promised a solution but failed to provide a timeframe. At the time of writing, there is still no update from the company. This means fans just have to sit in tight and wait for the official fix to come out of the system update options.

How to Fix Samsung Galaxy S21 Refresh Rate Bug

While waiting for the system fix, a few developers online proposed workarounds to resolve the refresh rate bug. According to Androidcentral, users are recommended to manually set their display settings on 60Hz. To do this, users have to:

Open "Settings"

Open "Display"

Open "Motion Smoothness"

Select "Standard refresh (60Hz)"

This simple solution should immediately resolve the annoying stuttering problems and lagging issues.

Some fans might feel discouraged about suddenly losing their awesome display speeds. However, keep in mind that the slower refresh rate setting will help stabilize the smartphone performance compared to leaving it on 120Hz. Also, be warned, since this is a workaround, the solution might not apply to all smartphone devices.

As previously mentioned, fans have to wait for the official update, which would hopefully drop before the month ends.



